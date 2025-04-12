We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Packaged deli meat has many appeals, with the biggest draw being convenience. While you might opt for freshly sliced deli meat, packaged deli meat is pre-portioned and has a longer shelf-life, adding to its convenience. Plus, plenty of packaged deli meats with a great selection and comparably high-quality. We tasted and ranked the best packaged deli meat brands and found that the cream of the crop is Boar's Head.

As all of the brands on our ranking are well-known and widespread, the criteria we used included the diversity of meats each brand offered, the quality of the meat, and value for the money. Boar's Head not only had a diverse selection of meats, but it also offered deli meats that most of the competitors didn't. Boar's Head stands out from the competition by offering specialty meat flavors and preparations, drawing inspiration from global cuisines. You'll find products like olive loaves, liverwurst, and mortadella as well as rosemary and sundried tomato ham and pineapple turkey breast. In fact, we've tasted and ranked 20 Boar's Head deli meats to help you narrow down the brand's impressively large offering.

Not only is there a diverse selection of deli meats, but Boar's Head boasts some of the most high-quality cuts of meat, and the consistently delicious taste of every meat we sampled is a testament to that. Lastly, every slice supplies the perfect foldable form; slices are elegantly thin, but not so thin that they clump or crumble when you pluck them out of their package.