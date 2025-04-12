The Best Packaged Deli Meat Brand And Why It's Worth The Hype
Packaged deli meat has many appeals, with the biggest draw being convenience. While you might opt for freshly sliced deli meat, packaged deli meat is pre-portioned and has a longer shelf-life, adding to its convenience. Plus, plenty of packaged deli meats with a great selection and comparably high-quality. We tasted and ranked the best packaged deli meat brands and found that the cream of the crop is Boar's Head.
As all of the brands on our ranking are well-known and widespread, the criteria we used included the diversity of meats each brand offered, the quality of the meat, and value for the money. Boar's Head not only had a diverse selection of meats, but it also offered deli meats that most of the competitors didn't. Boar's Head stands out from the competition by offering specialty meat flavors and preparations, drawing inspiration from global cuisines. You'll find products like olive loaves, liverwurst, and mortadella as well as rosemary and sundried tomato ham and pineapple turkey breast. In fact, we've tasted and ranked 20 Boar's Head deli meats to help you narrow down the brand's impressively large offering.
Not only is there a diverse selection of deli meats, but Boar's Head boasts some of the most high-quality cuts of meat, and the consistently delicious taste of every meat we sampled is a testament to that. Lastly, every slice supplies the perfect foldable form; slices are elegantly thin, but not so thin that they clump or crumble when you pluck them out of their package.
Customer reviews say Boar's Head is worth the hype
Boar's Head is a longstanding favorite with over a century as a deli staple. Glowing reviews abound from customers at all the major grocery stores. In fact, Publix has even partnered with Boar's Head to showcase its fine selection of meats in its own virally famous menu of deli sandwiches. Redditors, YouTubers, TripAdvisor, and Influenster have all weighed in on why they think that Boar's Head is the best deli meat. They also rave about deli cheeses and condiments like spicy mustard and hummus, all made with the same quality ingredients and execution.
The corned beef top round is our favorite Boar's Head deli meat for satisfying sandwiches. You can pair it with Boar's Head sauerkraut and Boar's Head Gold Label Swiss cheese to make a tasty Reuben sandwich. An easy way to upgrade your Boar's Head deli meat is by crisping it up in a skillet with a bit of butter or olive oil before adding it to your sandwich of choice. You can also buy various Boar's Head cold cuts, cheese, and dips to create a delicious charcuterie board.