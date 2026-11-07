Dairy Queen Vs Sonic: Which Chain Makes The Healthier Classic Chicken Tenders

Chicken has taken over fast food, with choices for on-the-go tenders extending far beyond chicken-focused chains to brands like Dairy Queen and Sonic. These chains may be staples for fast food ice cream treats, but the chicken tenders are a fine appetizer before satisfying your sweet tooth. If you're adding some ice cream to the mix, you may be looking to keep your meal a little bit lighter — so, for the healthier chicken tender option between them, stop at Sonic.

This is based on a one-to-one comparison of the listed nutrition facts of three tenders at each chain. However, the three-piece chicken tenders are not available at every DQ, as most meals default to four pieces. Still, this comparison gives you the best idea of which is more nutritious on a per tender basis, though both options are totally fine as part of a balanced diet.

Sonic's three-piece chicken tenders offer a similar amount of protein and fiber as Dairy Queen's three-piece strips, while boasting fewer counts of nutrients that many wish to avoid or limit. Sonic's tenders do contain a little more protein, with 21 grams compared to DQ's 19 grams, but not much. Both offer the exact same modest amount of your daily fiber at 2 grams each.

While the DQ option is close in protein, it's also solidly higher in calories. Its chicken strips boast 430 calories compared to Sonic's 260 total calories. Of course, calories alone are not a great measure of health and nutrition, but some may wish to limit their intake.