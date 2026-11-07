The 1976 McDonald's Milk Glass Collectible Mugs Worth Checking Your Thrift Store For

Hey, you wanna know a cool little piece of McDonald's trivia? Way back in 1976, as a way to help introduce their new breakfast menu, McDonald's offered free coffee mugs to anyone who ordered a coffee, juice, and a breakfast entree.

These weren't just any cheap, promotional mugs, though. They were serious, heavyweight, Fire-King brand mugs done in the milk glass style by American glass and bakeware manufacturer Anchor Hocking. Back in the day, McDonald's pitch on breakfast was an easy, leisurely meal eaten at the table, with coffee served in actual mugs and Egg McMuffins for everyone. So these mugs were the ideal giveaway. With their milky-white color, squared-off D-shaped handle, and smiling-sun-over-Golden-Arches logo, they were both pretty and memorable.

All of which means that McDonald's gave away a lot of these mugs, during both the original 1976 promotion, and again two years later. And because they were durable, beloved, and timeless in their utilitarian design, a fair number of these McDonald's collectibles survived for decades in peoples' cabinets, eventually making their way into thrift stores and consignment shops. Today, they can fetch some pretty good prices on the re-sale market.