3 Premium And Specialty Meats To Always Buy At A Butcher Shop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a local butcher shop. But if you do, they're the place to go for premium meats. While popular grocery stores can have good meat departments, butcher shops offer a level of choice and craft that big supermarkets don't. They also give you advice and prepare the meat to your specifications. So Tasting Table reached out to Chris DeLisle of Chris Cooking Nashville, author of "Eat Your Meat, Love Your Life," to ask what specialty meats to always buy at a butcher shop.

Before revealing his choices, DeLisle shared his criteria for what makes a cut worth buying from a butcher: "A specialty cut should come with a conversation," he said. DeLisle explained that the reason to buy from a butcher is access to an expert who can explain the cut, customize the order for a cooking method, and do trimming you can't get elsewhere. For DeLisle, that means three cuts: the ribeye cap, a hanger steak, and a well-marbled pork collar.

While hanger is a well-known cut of steak, these are all cuts you won't find precut at your grocery store. DeLisle has unique reasons for preferring all three from a butcher, showcasing the range of reasons you may want to seek one out for yourself, and he also told us exactly how he would prepare each cut.