Why We Call It Pork Butt When It Actually Comes From The Shoulder

Thick and full of rich fat, pork butt is one of the most flavorful cuts of pork. When Tasting Table's Crawford Smith ranked every cut from worst to best, it reigned supreme as his number-one pick. If you're making mouthwatering pulled pork, you're using pork butt, and it's one of the best pork cuts to smoke as well. Indeed, the question isn't whether pork butt is your best bet for multiple dishes, but rather what the name "pork butt" actually means. If you cook this cut regularly and aren't sure if it comes from the pig's hindquarters, you're not alone. However, the truth is that pork butt is actually pork shoulder.

Trust us, you're not the only one who is confused. While pork butt is indeed pork shoulder, there are other cuts that are also referred to as the shoulder. So, what's the difference between pork butt and pork shoulder, and how did the former acquire such a moniker? Well, pork butt comes from the top part of the shoulder, specifically. The pork shoulder is large and typically separated into two cuts: the butt and the shoulder. These are also known as "blade roast" and "arm roast," respectively, or as "Boston butt" and "picnic shoulder." The pig uses the muscles in the lower part more, so pork shoulder is slightly tougher than the upper part. Because of this, the butt's higher fat content yields more tender meat after low, slow cooking.

