Your Pulled Pork Sandwich Is Missing One Crucial Element

No matter the season, a generous portion of pulled pork sandwiched inside pillowy bread is a source of nutrition and comfort in every bite. There's a bevy of pulled pork recipes to choose from to make the perfect sandwich to suit your tastes. Whether you like it extra saucy, toeing the line between sweet and savory, or something with a kick of spicy heat, you can always find new and interesting ways to elevate your pulled pork sandwich. A thoughtfully paired addition of cheese is the perfect way to amp up the taste of your sandwich and there are a variety of different ways to include this not-so-secret ingredient.

Cheese works well with just about any easy pulled pork recipe because it can cut through some of the heat and acidity in the pork and balance out the flavors while providing an ideal changeup in texture and consistency. Depending on the flavors of the pulled pork you're preparing for a sandwich, you can choose the right cheese to coordinate. For example, a slice of mild provolone would be an excellent topping on a sandwich filled with apple cider smoked pulled pork. This also provides a fun added layer of texture between your warm pulled pork filling, soft bread or roll for the sandwich, and any coleslaw or pickles you might wish to include.