The Steak Cut You've Probably Had But Never Ordered On Its Own (Here's How To Do It)

Almost every ribeye steak you've ever eaten is actually two cuts served as one. There's the large eye of meat that has everyone oohing and aahing the moment it arrives, and then, a slightly thinner, more marbled part that curves around it, often separated by a strip of fat. That's not just the outer rim of the ribeye, nor is it something to overlook unless you want to make some big mistakes when cooking ribeye steak. This cut has its own name — quite a few for that matter: ribeye cap, deckle, spinalis. Regardless of what you call it, it is undoubtedly the best thing on the plate.

Different cuts of steak offer different things, but the ribeye cap gives you everything you could possibly want when eating steaks. This boneless, well-marbled cut is just pure melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that rivals a good filet mignon or tenderloin. Except it might even be better thanks to a meaty richness that amplifies the satisfaction of each bite. Naturally, the flavors are also unparalleled, with an umami-rich, buttery depth punctuated by crispy caramelized edges.

At reputable butcher shops, you can get the cap trimmed off the ribeye as a 16-inch long piece of muscle. It might also be rolled and tied into a round, pinwheel-like shape. If possible, pick a ribeye cut that's large but not too fatty, with the cap visibly wrapping all around it. Expect a higher price point than typical steaks due to its high value and rarity. Certain high-end restaurants and steakhouses also offer it as a stand-alone cut should you directly ask for "ribeye cap or spinalis". It should arrive at your table as an 8-ounce piece, priced up to $64 for the Wagyu variety.