Order 7 Brew's Pumpkin Blondie With These 3 Additions For A 10X Flavor Upgrade

7 Brew's fall menu is delighting fans of seasonal flavors. While the Original Pumpkin Blondie Breve has amassed a committed fanbase, some customers are using 7 Brew's customization options to make the drink even sweeter. Made with vanilla and caramel, 7 Brew's Blondie is one of our favorites, and the pumpkin version is ideal for sipping while admiring the colors of changing leaves.

On TikTok, one user shares a handy way to sweeten the drink by ordering the Pumpkin Blondie with cookie butter, pumpkin drizzle, and cold foam. One of our writers sampled 7 Brew's fall drinks and noted that the pumpkin flavor in the Original Pumpkin Blondie Breve is subtle and is blended with vanilla, caramel, and espresso for an easy sipper. The dressed-up version tastes like fall in a cup, making it perfect for those who revel in fall beverages ordered from chains. "She did nooooot lie. It was toooooo good," one fan wrote on the TikTok post. Because the Pumpkin Blondie is on 7 Brew's featured drinks menu, try it while the limited-time offering is still around.