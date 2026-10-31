Order 7 Brew's Pumpkin Blondie With These 3 Additions For A 10X Flavor Upgrade
7 Brew's fall menu is delighting fans of seasonal flavors. While the Original Pumpkin Blondie Breve has amassed a committed fanbase, some customers are using 7 Brew's customization options to make the drink even sweeter. Made with vanilla and caramel, 7 Brew's Blondie is one of our favorites, and the pumpkin version is ideal for sipping while admiring the colors of changing leaves.
On TikTok, one user shares a handy way to sweeten the drink by ordering the Pumpkin Blondie with cookie butter, pumpkin drizzle, and cold foam. One of our writers sampled 7 Brew's fall drinks and noted that the pumpkin flavor in the Original Pumpkin Blondie Breve is subtle and is blended with vanilla, caramel, and espresso for an easy sipper. The dressed-up version tastes like fall in a cup, making it perfect for those who revel in fall beverages ordered from chains. "She did nooooot lie. It was toooooo good," one fan wrote on the TikTok post. Because the Pumpkin Blondie is on 7 Brew's featured drinks menu, try it while the limited-time offering is still around.
Why these add-ins work
Cookie butter brings notes of hazelnut, white chocolate, and toasted marshmallow to the order. This secret menu favorite is creamy and rich, and has customers trying to recreate it at home. The pumpkin drizzle turns up the volume of the pumpkin flavor our writer found subtle. Cold foam adds creaminess to contrast with the silky breve, resulting in cool, airy sips that blend into the coffee below. This is a drink that could double as dessert.
7 Brew encourages customers to add whipped cream and pumpkin drizzle to the Original Pumpkin Blondie Breve, but the drink can also be customized with a variety of flavors like caramel, coconut, cupcake, and brown sugar cinnamon, along with your choice of milk and toppings. To take the order further, add another shot of espresso for a more coffee-leaning drink or go light on the drizzle for a less sweet sipper. With so many options, it is understandable to feel overwhelmed when placing an order at 7 Brew, so deciding on your drink before you visit can help.