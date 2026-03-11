I Tried And Ranked 9 Coffee Drinks From 7 Brew

If you've been wondering what to order at 7 Brew, wonder no longer because I ranked a wide variety of the chain's drinks for you. You'll need to do research ahead of your visit since there's no posted menu and no app — just an online menu. The chain has been around since 2017, and has quite a cult following in the Ozarks area where it first sprang up. However, its exponential expansion outside of Arkansas has been more recent. For those of you who are new to the chain and are wondering what to order, I tried different types of coffee drinks it has to offer — including some flavors I've heard people talk about the most — so that I could rank them and give you an idea of what you might most like to try.

Perhaps I'm a little more biased than the average reviewer since I was once a barista and know how most of these drinks should be made or how I expect them to taste. I mainly evaluated bitterness level, mouthfeel, drink composition, and flavor when it comes to how I ranked them. However, I try to be fair about who may like the drinks I didn't like or what might make them better. So, you'll want to keep these rankings of nine 7 Brew coffee drinks in mind when deciding what to order.