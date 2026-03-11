I Tried And Ranked 9 Coffee Drinks From 7 Brew
If you've been wondering what to order at 7 Brew, wonder no longer because I ranked a wide variety of the chain's drinks for you. You'll need to do research ahead of your visit since there's no posted menu and no app — just an online menu. The chain has been around since 2017, and has quite a cult following in the Ozarks area where it first sprang up. However, its exponential expansion outside of Arkansas has been more recent. For those of you who are new to the chain and are wondering what to order, I tried different types of coffee drinks it has to offer — including some flavors I've heard people talk about the most — so that I could rank them and give you an idea of what you might most like to try.
Perhaps I'm a little more biased than the average reviewer since I was once a barista and know how most of these drinks should be made or how I expect them to taste. I mainly evaluated bitterness level, mouthfeel, drink composition, and flavor when it comes to how I ranked them. However, I try to be fair about who may like the drinks I didn't like or what might make them better. So, you'll want to keep these rankings of nine 7 Brew coffee drinks in mind when deciding what to order.
9. Brown sugar and cinnamon Americano
Unfortunately, the worst drink I tried was the brown sugar and cinnamon Americano. The Americano was supposedly created in Europe when Americans there in World War II would ask for a cup of coffee at a coffee shop that only had an espresso maker. And since 7 Brew doesn't have a regular coffee maker, this is what you get instead. An Americano is basically an espresso topped off with hot water, and it is the closest thing to a regular cup of hot coffee on 7 Brew's menu.
I thought brown sugar and cinnamon would be an interesting flavor to try from among the classics, since it traditionally tastes good in black coffee. I ordered it black without creamer, knowing I could add some at home.
The Americano ended up tasting unpleasantly bitter and watered down. Adding half and half improved the experience, cutting the bitterness, but it still tastes like cinnamon-flavored watered-down coffee. The cinnamon is very prominent, so I wouldn't hesitate to try the brown sugar and cinnamon flavor in other drinks, but I won't be getting an Americano here again. I feel like you'd be better off stopping by somewhere else to get real coffee rather than ordering an Americano if that's what you're actually looking for.
8. Cupcake cappuccino
Of all the classic cappuccinos, the 7 Brew cupcake one looked the most intriguing. The drink starts with a cappuccino and adds cupcake syrup. I was curious what the cappuccinos would be like at 7 Brew because sometimes they're indistinguishable from lattes, depending on where you get them. I was hoping it would be the type where the milk was deeply frothed rather than the type where you just get a lot of foam and very little drink. Unfortunately, it was the latter. The drink was technically a cappuccino by definition and very distinctive from a latte, albeit a poorly-made one.
The 7 Brew cupcake cappuccino was a real disappointment, starting with the moment I picked it up and felt how light it was. Only about half of the cup contained espresso and steamed milk, rather than two-thirds of it, and the foam only filled half of the remaining space by the time I got it home. It was even more disappointing after I tasted the cupcake flavor.
The coffee flavor is smoother with a more palatable bitterness than the Americano, so it definitely ranks above it. It was still more bitter than many of the other drinks, though. The cupcake flavor certainly didn't help, as it tasted nothing like a real cupcake and tasted supremely fake and chemical. I'm not a fan, and I wouldn't order a 7 Brew cappuccino or a cupcake-flavored drink again.
7. Vanilla latte
Honestly, I'm surprised that I ended up ranking the 7 Brew vanilla latte so low on my list. It's a simple drink made with espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup, and it is a classic. However, it was absolutely underwhelming, and the mouthfeel was all wrong.
I felt like there should have been nothing that could go wrong with this drink, but it just didn't work for me at all. I get lattes all the time, but this one was probably the most disappointing one I've had in a while. Although I'm curious whether a different barista might make it differently.
First of all, the 7 Brew latte was very bitter, so much so that I couldn't really detect the vanilla. It seems the thinnest of all the milk-based drinks. There is a bit of crema on the top, which is nice, but the espresso and steamed milk portion underneath was watery rather than having the slightly creamy mouthfeel I was hoping for. It only ranks above the cappuccino because there was so little drink in the cappuccino. I feel like if you want to try the latte, do so because you prefer a thinner and less creamy liquid. Still, you'll definitely want to opt for a stronger syrup that can overcome the bitterness of the espresso.
6. Funnel cake macchiato
If I'd chosen another flavor, I think 7 Brew's macchiato would have been closer toward the top of my list. However, getting a funnel cake macchiato was an absolute mistake. Macchiatos should technically be made with espresso and a hint of steamed milk or foam, but that's not what you generally get from U.S. coffee shops as macchiatos these days. Instead, you can expect a layered drink with espresso and syrup poured over the top with plenty of milk in the bottom, which is what the photos show on the website. The funnel cake flavor (once only part of the secret menu) includes salted caramel, white chocolate, and vanilla syrups.
I don't think I would have ever sought out a funnel cake macchiato on my own. However, since I'd seen this drink and flavor combination mentioned often, I felt it deserved a place on my list. I like the consistency of this one best of all the drinks I tried. It had not quite a ½ inch of foam on top with nice, supremely creamy milk underneath. Unfortunately, I disliked the funnel cake flavor very much.
It's nothing like a real funnel cake and makes me think of a candle. Since the funnel cake flavor isn't my favorite, this was tough to rate. However, I ultimately put it above the latte because I enjoyed the texture and mouthfeel a lot more. My next 7 Brew drink purchase will probably be a macchiato — just with a different flavor.
5. Snickerdoodle mocha
I was looking forward to the snickerdoodle mocha the most, as I gravitate toward mochas and always love the snickerdoodle flavor. You can hardly go wrong with a mocha, since it's largely a hot chocolate mixed with espresso. The snickerdoodle mocha uses a mocha as its base and then adds brown sugar cinnamon and vanilla flavorings. While I'd probably go with a different flavor of mocha next time, it's a solid drink.
I noticed immediately that this drink was sweeter than any of the others. The chocolate syrup in the mocha portion of the drink probably puts it over the edge in sugariness. In the future, I'll order a mocha with a lower percentage of sweetness. The bitterness from the espresso still exists in this drink, but it's very low-key.
The chocolate note goes to the background because the cinnamon notes take center stage. Honestly, I didn't taste any chocolate at all, which is a complaint I've heard from friends who've had a mocha here, too. The cinnamon mixes in an unexpected way with the mocha, but it's still good, and the more I sip it, the better I like it. I feel like if I'd tried the macchiato with a different flavor, it would probably have come out ahead of the mocha on my list, but the snickerdoodle flavor really is nice. In fact, I think snickerdoodle itself is among my top three favorite 7 Brew flavors.
4. Blondie
I've heard the most about 7 Brew's Blondies, but they seem to have mixed reviews. So, my curiosity had grown about this drink. Blondies are breves, which means that they're made with half and half instead of regular milk. So, they're generally creamier with a higher fat content than a latte. The plain Blondie gets both vanilla and caramel syrup, and while it's a fantastic drink on its own, some of the 7 Brew Blondie versions with added flavors beat out the original.
The Blondie is a starter breve, but when you compare the mouthfeel to the other drinks on the list, it's far creamier and smoother. All the fat in the half and half cut the bitterness tremendously. If you like coffee drinks less for the coffee than for the creaminess, this might be the drink you've been looking for. I personally may not order it much because it is tremendously rich and fat-filled. However, I cannot deny this Blondie's flavor and textural superiority to those lower on the list. Even if you don't get it as your regular drink order, you'll certainly want to try it at some point just to see what all the fuss is about.
3. Irish cream Blondie
The Irish cream Blondie made my list because I've heard it mentioned a lot as a fave in online reviews. The Irish cream Blondie is a breve, so you have the fat in the half and half to bolster the creamy note. It has vanilla, caramel, and Irish cream syrup. It ranks only slightly higher than a regular Blondie, but I have a feeling you'd be just as happy with either one.
I have to admit that, tried side by side with a regular Blondie, the Irish cream Blondie is almost indistinguishable. Both are supremely creamy and have a lower bitterness level than the other drinks on the menu. But I think that if someone handed you an Irish cream Blondie and told you it was a regular one, you wouldn't question it.
Honestly, I tried several sips of these two back to back to try to come up with a difference between them. Maybe I'm imagining it, but I think the Irish cream syrup might make it taste creamier? It's a close race, but I'm going to say that creamier is better. A family member who tried all the drinks along with me liked this one the best. It's well worth a try.
2. White Mac cold brew
The White Mac cold brew was a surprising like for me. I expected it to end up toward the bottom of my list, but it's pretty fantastic. The White Mac flavor seemed interesting since it's a cold brew made with chocolate macadamia nut and white chocolate syrups. It's the only cold drink on my list, and the flavor of both the coffee and the added syrups is excellent.
I ordered it plain, but tried it both black and with half and half creamer at home. Even without creamer, it's completely drinkable even for those who don't normally like black coffee. There is a touch of bitterness, but it's a strangely craveable bitterness that's different because of the cold brew method used. It's still good as the ice melts in the drink. And because it's strong, it's something you're likely to sip throughout the day rather than drinking it in a few gulps.
With half and half, it would end up much lower on the list because it reminds me more of just a regular cup of coffee with creamer. Adding half and half cuts some of the bitterness, but I think the specific type of bitterness in this drink is part of its charm. However, without the half and half, it has a more distinctive flavor that lands it in the second-place spot on my list.
Also, the White Mac flavoring tastes a lot like chocolate-covered cherries, which is excellent, especially alongside the flavor of the coffee. In fact, the White Mac flavor itself is perfect here and goes on my list of top three favorite flavors I've tried so far.
1. Banana bread Blondie
Now, we reach the drink that I'm going to declare the best drink at 7 Brew (that I've tried so far): the banana bread Blondie. As you might expect, banana bread Blondies start with a Blondie as their base. So, you get the vanilla and caramel flavored syrups, along with banana and hazelnut syrups, to try to mimic the flavors of the ingredients in banana bread. It's a must-try for sure, from the superior flavor to the creamy mouthfeel. This drink is a real work of art that really hits.
It has the intense creaminess of a breve, but its flavor combination cuts the espresso's bitterness more than the others I tried. The flavor is also an undeniably close approximation of banana bread without tasting overly fake. It's like the very best caramelized banana bread somehow turned drinkable. I don't find either the nut or banana flavors to be chemical-tasting or off-putting. The banana bread flavor is definitely among my top three flavors.
I wanted to try a banana bread Blondie because they're among the 7 Brew drinks I've heard mentioned most often, and the reviewers weren't wrong about this one at all. I feel like if you're new to 7 Brew, this drink is an excellent place to start. Don't blame me if you never move on to a different drink because it's really that good.
Methodology
To rank these drinks, I tested them all personally, sipping each one and comparing them to the others on the list. I was looking for well-made drinks with a good flavor, smooth coffee, and low bitterness. I also critiqued how chemical or fake the different flavors tasted.
I wanted to populate my list of drinks to try with at least one of every type of drink the chain offers: latte, mocha, breve, cappuccino, macchiato, Americano, and cold brew. The breve category got the most drinks since the blondie, banana bread Blondie, and Irish cream Blondie are talked about a lot on social media and seemed to be the best candidates to make it to the top of the list. I've also heard funnel cake macchiatos mentioned often. I chose drink flavors that appealed to me most and selected from each category on 7 Brew's list of 7 Classics. I also looked at the 7 Originals list, but many of those would be repeats of drink types or flavors already on my list.
I made some choices based on personal preference, such as ordering all hot drinks (except the cold brew), because I prefer them to cold drinks. Plus, I didn't want the ice to all be melted by the time I tried and ranked them. I also used the 7 Brew trick of asking for half sweetness since its drinks are notoriously sweet.