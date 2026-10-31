The Absolute Best Frozen Dumplings At Costco Are Miles Ahead Of The Competition

Costco's frozen section contains a wide selection of meals and appetizers to feed a crowd with ease. And if you're craving dumplings, Costco has various options. We ranked 4 frozen dumplings from Costco according to flavor, texture, convenience, and versatility. Our favorite frozen dumplings by a long shot were the Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable dumplings.

In true Costco fashion, one package of Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable dumplings comes with a whopping 36 pieces and six packets of dipping sauce that are conveniently divided into heatable trays of 6 dumplings to enjoy with a single packet of dipping sauce. The ease of use is a big part of their appeal, as you can nuke them right in their trays. However, where these dumplings really stood out was with taste and texture. We loved the delicate dumpling wrappers and how all the filling ingredients were almost ground together. The small chicken pieces and diced mushrooms, onion, and cabbage were thus evenly distributed, offering a balanced flavor of savory, umami, and aromatic notes with no one ingredient stealing the show. Plus, in addition to a blended and well-balanced texture, these dumplings were quite juicy. And the sauce packet you can pour over them was just the right amount to season them and complement all the protein and veggies inside. These well-rounded chicken and vegetable dumplings are a great, convenient small meal or snack, but they're also versatile enough to incorporate into larger meals, whether as a side dish or ingredients in a main course.