The Absolute Best Frozen Dumplings At Costco Are Miles Ahead Of The Competition
Costco's frozen section contains a wide selection of meals and appetizers to feed a crowd with ease. And if you're craving dumplings, Costco has various options. We ranked 4 frozen dumplings from Costco according to flavor, texture, convenience, and versatility. Our favorite frozen dumplings by a long shot were the Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable dumplings.
In true Costco fashion, one package of Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable dumplings comes with a whopping 36 pieces and six packets of dipping sauce that are conveniently divided into heatable trays of 6 dumplings to enjoy with a single packet of dipping sauce. The ease of use is a big part of their appeal, as you can nuke them right in their trays. However, where these dumplings really stood out was with taste and texture. We loved the delicate dumpling wrappers and how all the filling ingredients were almost ground together. The small chicken pieces and diced mushrooms, onion, and cabbage were thus evenly distributed, offering a balanced flavor of savory, umami, and aromatic notes with no one ingredient stealing the show. Plus, in addition to a blended and well-balanced texture, these dumplings were quite juicy. And the sauce packet you can pour over them was just the right amount to season them and complement all the protein and veggies inside. These well-rounded chicken and vegetable dumplings are a great, convenient small meal or snack, but they're also versatile enough to incorporate into larger meals, whether as a side dish or ingredients in a main course.
Customer reviews for Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
Customer reviews for Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable dumplings were as glowing as our own. One person on Reddit deemed them "the best microwave dumplings you can buy," while another Redditor proclaimed, "These are SO good. I made a trip to Costco just to get more, a week after I bought the first box." Customers complimented how easy they were to cook, whether steamed or in the microwave. Furthermore, the protein content was often a source of praise, along with the dumplings being "relatively low calorie." That said, there were some negative comments about the Bibigo dumplings. One Redditor stated that "they're much smaller than you think," for a meal that might leave you hungry. Another found problems with their execution, stating, "sometimes the dough doesn't steam fully and they have a spot that's a little chewy."
Along with these unsatisfied customer reviews, another one of our taste testers was split on how they felt about Bibigo chicken and vegetable steamed dumplings. In a separate tasting of popular freezer aisle appetizers, the Bibigo steamed dumplings came in last place. They overpromised and underdelivered, having a scarce filling and rubbery wrappers. And while we think you should skip the dumplings as steamed appetizers, we do think they'd taste good as an addition to soup or even fried rice. Even swapping steaming for pan-frying might upgrade their one-note texture if you do want them as a simple appetizer.