The Frozen Dumplings We Always Skip On Our Costco Runs
The Costco freezer aisle is the place to be if you're hosting a party and need appetizers that are ready in a flash. However, there's one item we always skip on our Costco runs because it simply doesn't make the grade — Bibigo Steamed Dumplings. Ranked the worst in our list of 7 popular Costco freezer-aisle appetizers we found these Korean dough-wrapped bundles to be rubbery, under-stuffed, and bland.
Good dumplings are supposed to have a tender, juicy filling swaddled in a thin but well-sealed wrapper that prevents their stuffing from drying out during steaming. However, in our taste test, Bibigo dumplings (filled with chicken and vegetables) were far removed from the inviting flavor and texture of restaurant quality frozen dumplings. While they were juicy on the initial bite and released some of their broth, their texture was unappetizing and their appearance lackluster after two minutes of steaming in the microwave (as detailed on the front of the box).
Having said that, they may have had a better mouthfeel if they were prepared in one of the recommended ways to cook Bibigo's pouched version of chicken dumplings — fried on all sides in a slick of oil in a skillet, like classic potstickers. This would likely improve their texture, lending them a caramelized note and boosting their umami flavor. The included sauce packets also tasted like a salty soy, rather than a complex dipping sauce, which made us feel they're not quite substantial enough to serve as a standalone appetizer.
Bibigo steamed dumplings may fare better in a soup
The size and texture of Bibigo Steamed Dumplings may make them better suited to pairing with an aromatic soup, in the same way that wontons are often simmered in a seasoned broth. However, this removes them from the appetizer domain and puts them firmly into entree territory. The other option may be to serve the dumplings, which don't come out looking as plump as the photo on the box, with fried rice to bulk things up (a six piece serving does have satisfying 15g of protein though). The good news is that there are six individually wrapped trays of dumplings per box, giving you lots of bandwidth to experiment. One thing to consider with Bibigo chicken dumplings that you might not expect, is that they contain pork gelatin, which is good to know if you're keeping kosher or following a halal diet.
The best item on our Costco ranking of frozen appetizers was Summ! Pork Lumpia Filipino Style Spring Rolls. After a few minutes in the air fryer, they were crisp on the outside and had a well-flavored pork stuffing that ticked all our boxes. They also came with a sweet chili sauce that had a touch of welcome spice.