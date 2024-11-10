The Frozen Dumplings We Always Skip On Our Costco Runs

The Costco freezer aisle is the place to be if you're hosting a party and need appetizers that are ready in a flash. However, there's one item we always skip on our Costco runs because it simply doesn't make the grade — Bibigo Steamed Dumplings. Ranked the worst in our list of 7 popular Costco freezer-aisle appetizers we found these Korean dough-wrapped bundles to be rubbery, under-stuffed, and bland.

Advertisement

Good dumplings are supposed to have a tender, juicy filling swaddled in a thin but well-sealed wrapper that prevents their stuffing from drying out during steaming. However, in our taste test, Bibigo dumplings (filled with chicken and vegetables) were far removed from the inviting flavor and texture of restaurant quality frozen dumplings. While they were juicy on the initial bite and released some of their broth, their texture was unappetizing and their appearance lackluster after two minutes of steaming in the microwave (as detailed on the front of the box).

Having said that, they may have had a better mouthfeel if they were prepared in one of the recommended ways to cook Bibigo's pouched version of chicken dumplings — fried on all sides in a slick of oil in a skillet, like classic potstickers. This would likely improve their texture, lending them a caramelized note and boosting their umami flavor. The included sauce packets also tasted like a salty soy, rather than a complex dipping sauce, which made us feel they're not quite substantial enough to serve as a standalone appetizer.

Advertisement