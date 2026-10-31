This Rich Publix Dessert Is Made With Belgian Chocolate — And It's Gluten-Free
Gluten-free items are more accessible than ever, but living with celiac disease or a gluten intolerance is still a challenge. When it comes to desserts that by nature call for wheat flour, finding an alternative that doesn't disappoint in terms of flavor and texture can feel like mission impossible. We recently reported on the best store-bought gluten-free sweets, according to Reddit, and one of the items praised by many customers was the GreenWise Flourless Chocolate Truffle Torte from Publix.
This decadent chocolate cake is completely gluten-free and comes with a straightforward ingredient list: egg whites, butter, egg yolks, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and equally frill-free chocolate coating. It doesn't include anything you couldn't find in a home pantry, giving this dessert a distinctly homemade feeling. The torte is also made with Belgian chocolate, which elevates it above a regular grocery store chocolate cake. Belgian chocolate is unique because it's primarily made with cocoa butter rather than other vegetable oils that are often used in chocolate making to bring down the cost. Belgian chocolate gives this torte a distinctly deep, chocolate-y flavor that's more than just sweet. It's rich, decadent, and luxurious.
Another luxurious thing about this treat is the price. The cake itself is fairly small, weighing only one pound and yielding tiny individual pieces. As of 2026, the cake is priced at $11.49, which is a noticeable boost from the $8.99 it cost in 2024.
Publix's Flourless Chocolate Truffle Torte is a hit with the customers
It's one thing to read about the ingredients and another to hear from those who have sampled the cake. "Hands down the best flourless chocolate torte I've ever tasted. My family begs for me to buy it. You could put it on a fancy plate and claim it came from some fancy bakery," reads one review on Facebook. "It's like eating a giant chocolate truffle," described someone else. People have also shared some creative ways to serve this dessert, such as eating it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, topping it with jam, or adding some peanut butter.
But regardless of how delicious many claim it to be, the Flourless Chocolate Truffle Torte is not for everyone. Some customers have expressed their disappointment that the cake is not vegan. Publix is generally counted among the grocery store chains with a good vegan selection, but as this torte is rich with butter and eggs, it just doesn't fit into that category. It's also made in the same facility that uses peanuts and tree nuts, so keep that in mind if you have a severe nut allergy. Interestingly, Publix offers two other gluten-free cakes under the GreenWise brand, a Meyer Lemon Cake and a Chocolate Cake, neither of which is vegan or nut-free.