This Rich Publix Dessert Is Made With Belgian Chocolate — And It's Gluten-Free

Gluten-free items are more accessible than ever, but living with celiac disease or a gluten intolerance is still a challenge. When it comes to desserts that by nature call for wheat flour, finding an alternative that doesn't disappoint in terms of flavor and texture can feel like mission impossible. We recently reported on the best store-bought gluten-free sweets, according to Reddit, and one of the items praised by many customers was the GreenWise Flourless Chocolate Truffle Torte from Publix.

This decadent chocolate cake is completely gluten-free and comes with a straightforward ingredient list: egg whites, butter, egg yolks, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and equally frill-free chocolate coating. It doesn't include anything you couldn't find in a home pantry, giving this dessert a distinctly homemade feeling. The torte is also made with Belgian chocolate, which elevates it above a regular grocery store chocolate cake. Belgian chocolate is unique because it's primarily made with cocoa butter rather than other vegetable oils that are often used in chocolate making to bring down the cost. Belgian chocolate gives this torte a distinctly deep, chocolate-y flavor that's more than just sweet. It's rich, decadent, and luxurious.

Another luxurious thing about this treat is the price. The cake itself is fairly small, weighing only one pound and yielding tiny individual pieces. As of 2026, the cake is priced at $11.49, which is a noticeable boost from the $8.99 it cost in 2024.