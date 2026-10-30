Spaghetti And Meatballs Gets 3X The Fiber Boost When You Swap A Main Ingredient

Spaghetti and meatballs has to be one of the most iconic Italian American pasta dishes ever, and it's as comforting as it is delicious. Rich, filling meatballs offer the main protein to round out the carbs in the pasta, but conventional white pasta isn't known for a very high fiber content. And fiber is as trendy and important to health enthusiasts these days as protein. Luckily, pasta companies have caught on to the fiber trend by offering pasta made with more fiber-rich ingredients. So, if you're desiring more fiber in your spaghetti and meatballs, you should swap white pasta for whole wheat pasta.

Pasta is, after all, made of wheat flour. However, white flour and wheat flour have vastly different fiber and carbohydrate contents. Whole wheat is a whole grain, and swapping simple carbohydrates like white pasta for a whole grain like whole wheat is one of the best ways to incorporate more fiber into your diet. A 2-ounce serving of white pasta contains 43 grams of carbs and 3 grams of fiber, while the same serving of whole wheat pasta contains 39 grams of carbs and 7 grams of fiber. So, you're getting over twice the amount of fiber with whole wheat spaghetti. Whole wheat pasta has a nuttier flavor that will pair beautifully with the bold flavors of umami-rich meatballs and stewed tomato sauce. Furthermore, whole wheat pasta has become a fashionable variety that fancy restaurants now offer on their menus.