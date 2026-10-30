Adding This Savory Herbed Spread To Turkey Sandwiches Makes Them Twice As Tasty
A turkey sandwich is a lunchtime classic, whether it's made with deli cold cuts or from Thanksgiving leftovers, but the same old mayo, mustard, sliced cheese, tomato, and lettuce can get boring. To add a little extra oomph to your sammie, try swapping out the mayo, mustard, and sliced cheese for creamy, savory herbed cream cheese. The creamy addition gives your turkey sandwich a major boost — tangy cream cheese spiked with pungent herbs instantly amps up the flavor. The spreadable cream cheese also adds a smooth layer that contrasts well with the turkey and any vegetables you might add to the mix.
Herbed cream cheese can be store-bought or homemade and makes an unexpected spread you should try on your turkey sandwich. While some brands may add in garlic, onion, or chives, you can get creative with your add-ins if you make herbed cream cheese from scratch. Add-ins like dill, basil, chives, parsley, oregano, or garlic or onion powder can give store-bought cream cheese more flavor.
Herbed cream cheese opens creative sandwich possibilities
While herbed cream cheese is a great addition to a turkey sandwich, you can add other toppings to it to make it even more flavorful, and the creative options are plentiful. Herbed cream cheese makes even the simplest sandwich feel gourmet, especially when paired with tomato – and it can even be eaten at breakfast.
Open-faced is one way to serve your turkey sandwich. It can be topped with red and yellow bell peppers sliced thinly and sauteed with green onions in olive oil. Serve it warm with a smear of herbed cream cheese. Another unexpected option comes from the Food Network's chef Tyler Florence, who suggests combining cream cheese with chives, tarragon, and dill before spreading it on crusty bread and topping it with turkey; add some sliced strawberries and fleur de sel for a creative twist. The sandwich can also be enhanced by putting it in a panini press or making it a turkey grilled cheese-style sandwich. Herbed cream cheese is a simple way to diversify your ho-hum turkey sandwich and make it something special.