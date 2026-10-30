Adding This Savory Herbed Spread To Turkey Sandwiches Makes Them Twice As Tasty

A turkey sandwich is a lunchtime classic, whether it's made with deli cold cuts or from Thanksgiving leftovers, but the same old mayo, mustard, sliced cheese, tomato, and lettuce can get boring. To add a little extra oomph to your sammie, try swapping out the mayo, mustard, and sliced cheese for creamy, savory herbed cream cheese. The creamy addition gives your turkey sandwich a major boost — tangy cream cheese spiked with pungent herbs instantly amps up the flavor. The spreadable cream cheese also adds a smooth layer that contrasts well with the turkey and any vegetables you might add to the mix.

Herbed cream cheese can be store-bought or homemade and makes an unexpected spread you should try on your turkey sandwich. While some brands may add in garlic, onion, or chives, you can get creative with your add-ins if you make herbed cream cheese from scratch. Add-ins like dill, basil, chives, parsley, oregano, or garlic or onion powder can give store-bought cream cheese more flavor.