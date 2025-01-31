13 Unexpected Spreads You Should Try On Your Turkey Sandwich
We all know that turkey makes an excellent addition to a sandwich, especially when paired with a selection of other mouthwatering holiday leftovers (think stuffing and pigs in blankets). And, when it comes to choosing a flavorful spread to enhance the meat's flavor, most of us stick to the same trusty selection of spreads — a swipe of mayo, maybe a dollop of mustard, or a layer of sweet-tart cranberry sauce if we're feeling festive. However, it's perfectly acceptable to venture away from these classic condiments, because there are a whole host of unique and delicious spread options waiting to give your sandwich an upgrade.
Whether sliced, diced, or shredded, the turkey itself offers a blank canvas ready to soak up bold, savory, sweet, or even spicy flavors. The spread you choose can completely transform your turkey sandwich, tailoring it to your taste and making it extra special. Today, we're looking at 13 of the most delicious options, that will complement the savory flavor of the poultry perfectly. There's everything from the tangy sweetness of mango chutney to the decadence of herbed cream cheese. You could even go for a creamy guacamole or baba ganoush. So, have a browse through, and get ready to switch things up.
1. Honey mustard
Can't decide between something sweet or tangy? Have both! Honey mustard spread offers the perfect balance, combining the smooth sweetness of honey with the subtle heat of mustard. This creates a wonderfully layered flavor profile that complements turkey's mild taste beautifully.
For the ultimate turkey sandwich, use a thick, high-quality honey mustard. Something with a slight grainy texture can add a touch of sophistication too. There are multiple brands selling this much-loved condiment, with each offering its own distinct flavor and texture, so choose wisely. Try pairing the spread with crisp iceberg lettuce, sharp cheddar cheese, and maybe even some creamy avocado slices, to create a refreshing and satisfying meal. Honey mustard also works particularly well if you're using smoked turkey, with its sweetness offsetting the smoky, savory flavors.
If you don't have a ready-made sauce on hand, there's also the option to whip up a homemade honey mustard. Just combine mayonnaise, honey, yellow mustard, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice in a bowl, and chill until ready to use. A pinch of garlic powder also works great if you'd like to add some aromatic depth, whilst a dash of cayenne pepper can give the sauce a spicy kick.
2. Pesto
Pesto isn't just for tossing through a bowl of pasta. It also makes a fantastic addition to a turkey sandwich. This sauce's vibrant, herbaceous flavor can turn an ordinary lunch into something bright and zesty, with a just the right balance of richness and freshness.
Opt for the convenience of a store-bought pesto, or make your own at home with a handful of fresh ingredients. You'll need fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Pop everything except the oil into a food processor, and blend into a smooth paste. Then, with the mixer running, gradually drizzle in the oil until the pesto reaches your desired consistency. This base recipe is pretty versatile, and if desired, you can absolutely switch out the basil for cilantro or parsley, or replace the pine nuts with walnuts.
Once your pesto is ready to go, spread a generous layer onto your sliced bread of choice. A crusty ciabatta roll or toasted sourdough would work brilliantly here. Layer the turkey on top, and you'll soon see how fantastically the nutty, cheesy undertones of pesto complement the savory meat, with the bright herbs cutting through the richness for a well-rounded medley of flavors. If your sandwich isn't complete without some salad, toss in some juicy tomato slices, or a handful or arugula for added freshness.
3. Mango chutney
For a sweet and savory twist, mango chutney is a flavorful choice for elevating your turkey sandwich. This thick, fruity spread is typically infused with spices like ginger, cardamom, and cumin. It brings a unique taste that pairs perfectly with robust, savory flavors, just like that of tender turkey slices.
The sweet, tangy, and spicy notes of mango chutney will complement a range of other ingredients too. Try spreading it onto a soft brioche bun, adding turkey, then a slice of sharp white cheddar, and some fresh spinach for a balanced combination of sweetness, saltiness, and freshness. Pickled red onions are another excellent sandwich addition that would work brilliantly alongside mango chutney, bringing extra tang and crunch. Or, if you're after an extra meaty sandwich, pair the turkey and chutney with crispy bacon or sliced ham.
To make things even more wholesome, you can make your own mango chutney at home by simmering diced mangoes with vinegar, sugar, and your favorite spices until thick and syrupy. This is a great idea if you want to prepare a larger batch, since the chutney can be jarred and stored in your pantry for up to two years.
4. Baba ganoush
This creamy Middle Eastern eggplant dip isn't the most conventional of sandwich spreads, but baba ganoush is a surprisingly rich and flavorful addition to a turkey sandwich. Made with roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, herbs, and spices, baba ganoush adds a smoky, nutty depth to the sandwich, without overpowering the taste of the turkey. Plus, baba ganoush serves as a healthier alternative to heavier spreads like mayo and salad cream, offering a good dose of fiber and healthy fats with every bite.
Spread a thick layer of baba ganoush on a pita, naan, or some crusty bread to create the ultimate fusion sandwich. Pair it with turkey, crisp cucumbers, fresh mint, and/or parsley for a refreshing Mediterranean-inspired lunch. Feel free to toss in some crumbled feta or a drizzle of pomegranate molasses to add extra tang and richness. Or, for an extra textural element, add a few slices of roasted red peppers or a handful of crunchy sprouts to balance the creaminess of the spread.
5. Chili jam
If you love sweet and spicy flavors, chili jam is a must-try addition to your next turkey sandwich. With its sticky, spreadable texture and fiery taste, it fits in wonderfully alongside mild, savory turkey meat, as well as a range of other complementary add-ins.
Chili jam and cheese are an excellent match, so feel free to pair the turkey with your favorite hard, creamy, or crumbly cheese. Slices of gouda, provolone, or cheddar would all work well here, as well are crumbled goat cheese, sliced mozzarella, or even a tangy cream cheese. For the ultimate crisp, melty sandwich experience, toast your cheese and chili turkey sandwich under the broiler for a few minutes before serving. Chili jam is also great for combining with other creamy spreads, such as mayo, hummus, or even guacamole, as well as fresh additions like sliced cucumbers and red onions.
This spread is easy to make at home too. Just blitz fresh chilis, garlic, and ginger into a paste, then combine this with canned tomatoes, sugar, and vinegar in a saucepan. Simmer until reduced and thickened, then cool and transfer to sterilized jars. Making your own jam also mean you can tailor the level of heat to suit your exact preference, taking the guesswork out of choosing the right jar at the store.
6. Hummus
A popular option for dunking crudites into or dolloping into salad bowls, hummus can also shine in a sandwich. Spread it on your favorite bread and layer sliced or shredded turkey on top, and you've got a creamy, hearty, nutritious meal that's packed with nutty, earthy flavor.
Store-bought hummus is the most convenient option here, and if you're looking to add a more specific flavor to your sandwich, go for a hummus with a twist, such as a roasted garlic, caramelized onion, or zesty lemon variety. Alternatively, whip up a batch of homemade hummus by blitzing chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt in a food processor until smooth and creamy.
If you'd like to incorporate some extra elements into your turkey and hummus sandwich, there are plenty of fresh and wholesome ingredients that'll fit in perfectly. Try tossing in sliced veggies like bell pepper, onion, zucchini, or aubergine in olive oil, salt, and pepper, before roasting them in the oven or air fryer until tender and caramelized. Layer these on top of the turkey for a hint of natural sweetness and vibrant color. Or, try sprinkling some fresh herbs on top of the hummus layer, such as chives, parsley, dill, or cilantro.
7. Pimento cheese
Pimento cheese is an irresistibly rich and indulgent dip or spread, made with a range of tangy, creamy ingredients, and of course, sweet and mild pimento peppers. This Southern classic is incredibly easy to whip up, and if you've never tried combining it with turkey before, what are you waiting for?
To create a homemade pimento cheese spread, you'll simply toss all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix well to combine. There's shredded cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, diced pimento, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. You can also add some diced jalapeños or a pinch of cayenne pepper if you prefer your spreads with a little heat, or even some crumbled cooked bacon for added savory richness. If an herbier taste is more your style, throw in some chopped chives or parsley.
Whilst a dollop of this spread alone is enough to transform any turkey sandwich, there's always room for some extra additions. Try combining the pimento cheese and meat with some juicy tomato slices, tangy pickles, or chopped green onions for a fresh finish. It'll work great alongside cured meats like serrano ham, chorizo, or salami too.
8. Guacamole
A creamy homemade guacamole is hard to beat, with the rich, nutty avocado and other fresh, aromatic additions coming together to create a truly mouthwatering dip. And, whilst guacamole tastes fantastic scooped onto a crunchy tortilla chip, it works equally well spread into a hearty turkey sandwich.
Just five minutes of your time and a handful of basic ingredients are all you need to make a crave-worthy guac. First, mash avocados in a bowl until mostly smooth, or leave things chunkier if preferred. Then, add lime juice, finely diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, as well as minced garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and stir well until you have a thick, creamy mixture — perfect for spreading onto crusty bread.
To elevate your turkey and guac sandwich further, consider throwing in some extras, such as pickled jalapeños for a hint of heat, or crumbled cotija cheese for even more creaminess. Guacamole tastes great alongside crispy bacon and other deli meats too, as well as hard cheeses like Monterey Jack or pepper jack. You could even give your sandwich a crunchy surprise with the addition of some crushed tortilla or pita chips.
9. Country gravy
You'd be right in thinking that gravy is usually far from spreadable. Most typically, it's made with meat juices or broth, resulting in a pretty runny consistency. This makes it best reserved for pouring over a plateful of roast turkey, rather that filling a sandwich. However, there's another, broth-free gravy variety with a luxurious, creamy texture to consider. A classic country gravy is made with butter, flour, milk, salt, pepper, and onion powder, with the result being a much thicker sauce that absolute deserves a place in a turkey sandwich.
The first step in making this simple gravy is creating a roux with the butter and flour. Gradually add the milk, whisking as you go until everything is well combined and smooth, then season with the salt, pepper, and onion powder. After a few more minutes of simmering, the gravy should be wonderfully thick.
To assemble your sandwich, butter the bread and layer your turkey on top. Then, drizzle the creamy gravy over the meat, and stack any extras on top, such as lettuce or spinach. The country gravy adds a delightfully rich element to the sandwich, making every bite that bit more indulgent. You could even serve the sandwich with a small pot of extra gravy on the side for dipping.
10. Plum chutney
If you're looking to add a blend of sweet, tart, and spicy flavors to your turkey sandwich, you can't go wrong with a plum chutney. The plum's natural sweetness is balanced by tangy vinegar and often a touch of warmth from spices like cinnamon, ginger, or cloves, providing the perfect contrast to the savory richness of turkey.
Spread a thick layer of plum chutney on a sandwich bun or a crusty baguette, before adding your sliced turkey, some fresh greens, and perhaps a mild cheese like gouda, brie, or mozzarella. The chutney's sweetness is a welcome contrast to these other savory ingredients, and the subtle spice adds complexity too.
There should be plenty of store-bought options to choose from, but feel free to whip up a homemade chutney here. You'll need fresh diced plums, sugar, vinegar, and a selection of your favorite spices. First, cook the plums with the sugar in a saucepan until the fruit has broken down. Next, stir in the spices and continue simmering until you have a thick, jammy consistency. Add the vinegar towards the end of cooking, letting everything bubble for a final few minutes before transferring the mixture to sterilized jars.
11. Chipotle cranberry spread
Turkey and cranberry are a classic pairing, but if you want to spruce this duo up a little, try turning your cranberry sauce into a sweet and spicy chipotle-infused spread. The tartness of the berries and smoky heat of the chipotle peppers creates a bold and unique condiment that enhances your turkey sandwich like nothing else. It's a great option if you're craving something with a little more heat but still want that familiar holiday sweetness.
To prepare the spread, mix a can of chipotle in adobo sauce with mayonnaise and cranberry sauce until you have a smooth, creamy consistency. Then, it's ready to add to your bread. This spread can fit effortlessly into any kind of sandwich, but making a crisp grilled panini is a winning choice. First, butter two slices of sourdough bread, then flip them over. Dollop the cranberry chipotle spread onto one of the slices, before adding the filling ingredients. A combination of sliced turkey, gouda cheese, and arugula works exceptionally well. Close the sandwich, and place it into a hot griddle pan, squashing it down with a heavy pan lid to create those signature grill lines. Once nicely browned and crisp, flip the sandwich and cook on the other side. Enjoy with extra spread on the side if desired.
12. Herbed cream cheese
For a rich, tangy, and creamy spread option, add herbed cream cheese to your turkey sandwich. It has an irresistibly smooth texture and the blend of herbs like chives and parsley provide a fresh, vibrant taste that complements the mildness of the turkey beautifully.
For a simple yet satisfying sandwich, spread herbed cream cheese on a toasted whole grain or multigrain bread, then layer in your turkey and a few slices of cucumber or avocado. You'll find that the cream cheese's smoothness helps to bind the filling ingredients to the bread. This spread can be combined with a medley of other ingredients too. Try adding roasted red peppers or arugula into the mix, or perhaps a few crisp rounds of cucumber — a classic accompaniment to cream cheese.
If you only have plain cream cheese on hand, it's easy to transform it into something altogether more herby. Just add the softened cheese to a bowl with a selection of dried herbs such as basil, parsley, chives, and dill and use an electric hand mixer to blend everything together. A dash each of onion and garlic powders will add extra savory flavor too, whilst a sprinkle of grated Parmesan is an excellent way to deepen the spread's salty richness.
13. Russian dressing
Elevate your turkey sandwich with the pungent spiciness of horseradish, by spreading a homemade Russian dressing onto the sliced bread before assembling. This zesty spread certainly has a kick, and turkey is an ideal filling for complementing its balance of creamy, tangy, and spicy notes. It's a slightly more complex twist on the standard mayo or mustard, giving your sandwich a wonderful boldness.
A typical Russian dressing consists of finely minced onion, mayonnaise, ketchup, prepared horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and salt. Pop everything into a mixing bowl to stir well, and refrigerate until you're ready to add the spread to your sandwich.
To build a standout turkey sandwich, complement your sliced turkey and Russian spread with some crunchy pickles and a few leaves of lettuce, for a refreshing crunch and touch of acidity. A spoonful of tangy sauerkraut would make a delicious add-in too. For a more indulgent version, you could add Swiss cheese, which has a wonderful nutty undertone that works particularly well with the creamy dressing.