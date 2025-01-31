13 Unexpected Spreads You Should Try On Your Turkey Sandwich

We all know that turkey makes an excellent addition to a sandwich, especially when paired with a selection of other mouthwatering holiday leftovers (think stuffing and pigs in blankets). And, when it comes to choosing a flavorful spread to enhance the meat's flavor, most of us stick to the same trusty selection of spreads — a swipe of mayo, maybe a dollop of mustard, or a layer of sweet-tart cranberry sauce if we're feeling festive. However, it's perfectly acceptable to venture away from these classic condiments, because there are a whole host of unique and delicious spread options waiting to give your sandwich an upgrade.

Whether sliced, diced, or shredded, the turkey itself offers a blank canvas ready to soak up bold, savory, sweet, or even spicy flavors. The spread you choose can completely transform your turkey sandwich, tailoring it to your taste and making it extra special. Today, we're looking at 13 of the most delicious options, that will complement the savory flavor of the poultry perfectly. There's everything from the tangy sweetness of mango chutney to the decadence of herbed cream cheese. You could even go for a creamy guacamole or baba ganoush. So, have a browse through, and get ready to switch things up.