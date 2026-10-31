The 10 Best Chardonnays For Beginners
As the most popular white wine grape with a vast acreage of plantings around the world, chardonnay is a star variety. It fares well in cool and warm climates, and it can produce desirable wines whether it's matured in stainless steel tanks or oak barrels. Consequently, there are many international chardonnay styles, with some regions especially known for their unique renditions. For consumers who have only sampled the occasional bottle or who are stuck in a rut of buttery chardonnay or high acid bottlings, this selection of chardonnay for beginners is a great way to branch out.
As a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, I've sampled chardonnay from dozens of countries and narrowed it down to the types I enjoy most. Preferences aside, I put together this list of chardonnay wines for beginners by considering the important growing regions around the world and the distinct styles they produce. Whether you're looking to step away from your usual wine purchases or are eager to discover the vast range of chardonnays on the market, these bottles are a great place to start.
Prices are as of the date of publication and reflect national averages.
Louis Latour Chardonnay Bourgogne
With a history dating back to the 1700s and several estates around France, Louis Latour is an iconic producer in the country. In Burgundy, it holds one of the largest Grand Cru vineyard areas, prized plots in the prestigious wine region. With sustainable viticulture at the forefront of its philosophy, the winery puts a lot of effort into growing high quality grapes that need little attention in the cellar. Among the lineup of wines are numerous bottles featuring specific vineyards and areas in Burgundy, but the Bourgogne Chardonnay offers an approachable and broader taste of the region. It's worth noting that chardonnay hails from Burgundy, and consequently, the local fruit is considered especially representative and suited to its terroir.
The Louis Latour Bourgogne Chardonnay is made by fermenting the grapes in stainless steel vats and allowing them to undergo malolactic fermentation to round out the acidity and introduce an element of creaminess to the palate. The aging also occurs in stainless steel, ensuring that the fruit aromas are well displayed. This wine offers notes of white peach, yellow apple, honeysuckle, and almond, enhanced by an element of minerality. Although Burgundy chardonnays can easily be some of the priciest white wines in the world, this reputable producer offers a well-made example for beginners to discover. Served as an aperitif or with seafood, this is a great wine to start your foray into chardonnay for around $23.
Decoy Limited Sonoma Coast Chardonnay
As an experienced winery with decades under its belt, Decoy excels at producing quality wines at affordable prices. The winery sits under the Duckhorn Portfolio, which includes the premium Duckhorn Vineyards brand. Although the two differ in price tag, Decoy is a worthy alternative if you're looking for a more entry-level ready-to-drink option. Using grapes from its estate vineyards as well as from independent growers, the wines express the diversity of the Sonoma landscape. Meanwhile, in the cellar, plenty of focus is given to ensuring the different vineyard plots and qualities of the terroir are highlighted.
Decoy Limited Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is part of the winery's Limited line, which consists of small-batch wines from prime vineyards in California. Made with fruit sourced from the Sonoma Coast AVA, where maritime influences and a cool climate offer freshness, this chardonnay bottle makes it easy to understand why it's the most commonly grown grape in Sonoma County. As one of the premium chardonnay growing regions in the world, beginners will want to sample this bottle to understand why it has this reputation.
The wine is aged in partially new French oak barrels, which lend aromas of vanilla and oak to the fruit profile. Notes of lemon, pear, apple, honeysuckle, custard, and brioche are displayed on the palate, which is round and creamy while remaining bright from the acidity. This $30 chardonnay showcases a gentle oak influence and cool climate character, making it a delightful match for seafood, creamy pasta dishes, and savory snacks.
Vasse Felix Filius Chardonnay
Margaret River in western Australia is known for its stellar chardonnay, making it an excellent region for beginners to explore. The wines boast concentrated aromas, vibrant acidity, and a hint of salinity thanks to the nearby ocean and unique chardonnay grape clone. Vasse Felix was founded in the 1960s before the region was widely known as a source of high-quality wines. Chardonnay is one of its primary focuses, with specific vineyard plots highlighted in the different bottlings.
The Filius Chardonnay is one of the winery's classic wines, vinified in a modern and fresh style. The wine is fermented with wild yeast and matured in mostly neutral French oak, building a subtle depth of flavor and a rounded texture. It displays notes of green apple, melon, and lemon, as well as a hint of cucumber and minerality. The balanced acidity keeps this chardonnay light on the palate and pairs well with food, notably soft cheeses, roast poultry, and seafood. At around $24, this Australian chardonnay is a worthwhile purchase.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Dijon Clone Chardonnay
Willamette Valley Vineyards was founded in the early 1980s, just as the Oregon region was becoming firmly established as a source of premium wine. Since then, the winery has expanded to several vineyards while continuing to prioritize sustainable agricultural practices. The Dijon Clone Chardonnay features this specific French clone which performs well in the Willamette Valley. In fact, the winery's founder brought back the clones himself from Burgundy in the '80s, creating a solid footing for chardonnay's success in the Oregon vineyards.
The wine is made with fruit sourced from two vineyards, including one that has been considered among the best in the state. After the grapes are harvested, the wine is fermented in neutral French oak barrels and stainless steel tanks. Consequently, a portion of it undergoes malolactic fermentation to smooth out the acidity and round out the palate, which is further enhanced by lees aging. The wine displays notes of melon, vanilla, and brioche, along with a mineral touch. A gentle acidity keeps it fresh and pairs well with creamy dishes, as well as cheeses and seafood. For chardonnay consumers looking to delve into the distinctions between the numerous clones, this $29 bottle is an excellent choice.
Elena Walch Chardonnay
As one of the top wineries in the Northern Italian region of Alto Adige, Elena Walch is a source of top quality wines. The winery places a large focus on the unique nature of its surrounding terroir, which benefits from high altitude conditions, microclimates, and distinct soils. The vineyards are all cultivated by hand according to sustainable agricultural practices, while modern innovations in the cellar help ensure the resulting wines are top-notch.
The Elena Walch Chardonnay is made with fruit that's fermented in stainless steel tanks. It then continues to mature in the tanks on the dead yeast cells, infusing a creamy texture and rich body to the wine. Notes of ripe fruit like apple, pineapple, and banana mingle with floral aromas and a mineral essence. The wine is dry on the palate but remains fragrant and round, making an excellent pairing for grilled chicken and fish, or a creamy pasta dish. Retailing for around $35, this is a fantastic chardonnay from a reputable winery that can show beginners how features such as high elevation affect chardonnay.
Luigi Bosca Insignia Collection Chardonnay
Luigi Bosca has been a key player in the Argentine wine landscape for more than 120 years. Since its inception, the Mendoza winery has excelled in high-altitude vineyards, championing sustainable practices throughout the region. As it expresses the Mendoza terroir through its wines, the winery's philosophy is to continue ensuring the land thrives for centuries to come. The Insignia Collection highlights the wines that are most emblematic of the winery, which includes chardonnay.
The Luigi Bosca Insignia Chardonnay is made with fruit from vineyards in the Uco Valley that reach over 3,000 feet in altitude, offering a taste of high elevation wines. After harvest, the wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks before it undergoes a short period of maturation in French oak barrels. The wine boasts notes of tropical fruits like pineapple, along with stone fruit and pear. Thanks to the fruit character and aging regimen, it's round and fruity on the palate with a bright acidity that keeps it fresh. Serve this lightly oaked chardonnay with seafood, roast chicken, and soft cheese like Brie.
The wine retails for around $23, offering a delicious taste of Argentina's high-altitude landscape and the resulting freshness it imbues in chardonnay. The combination of oak influence and terroir provide a unique tasting experience for beginners to discover the nuances of this classic grape.
Boschendal The 1685 Collection Chardonnay
As one of the foundational wineries of South Africa, Boschendal is an important source for wines that express the country's diversity. With a particular focus on chardonnay and shiraz, this is an excellent producer for chardonnay beginners to discover. Thanks to multiple centuries of experience, the winery is well versed in sustainable methods in the vineyard and cellar, highlighting the abundance of the South African viticultural environment. The winery's 1685 Collection gets its name from its founding year and features a selection of wines that showcase each variety at its essence.
The Boschendal 1685 Chardonnay is made with fruit sourced from cool climate vineyards in the Cape Coast region. Due to the ocean influence and distinct soil types, the fruit retains freshness and acidity, which is reflected in the final product. The wine is fermented and matured on the lees in a combination of stainless steel tanks and French oak barrels (both new and used), resulting in a creamy character with plenty of complexity. It displays notes of citrus zest, peach, and tropical fruit, balanced by hints of vanilla and oak from the barrel influence. This chardonnay is a hit with seafood as well as heartier dishes like pork and risotto. With an average price of $16, this label is sure to become a favorite to any chardonnay novice.
Craggy Range Winery Kidnappers Vineyard Chardonnay
New Zealand may be known for its sauvignon blanc, but several other white wine grapes do well in the vineyards. At Craggy Range, a dedication to expressing New Zealand's unique terroir is at the heart of the winery's production. The estate vineyards are located in the Hawke's Bay and Martinborough regions, encompassing two distinct parts of the country's viticultural potential.
The Craggy Range Chardonnay is made with fruit from the Hawke's Bay vineyards, which are located near the coast. The combination of warm, sunny temperatures and cool influences from the sea creates a perfect balance in the wine. The fruit is hand harvested and fermented in both large oak and stainless steel tanks. Malolactic fermentation occurs to smooth out the acidity, followed by several months of maturation in partially new French oak barrels.
This chardonnay features notes of lemon and lime, along with hints of peach and white flowers. A distinct mineral and saline quality is present too, paired with vibrant acidity that speaks to the cooler climate of the vineyards. Serve it with hard cheeses, grilled vegetables, or oysters. Retailing for around $28, this juicy chardonnay proves that there's so much more to New Zealand white wine than sauvignon blanc. As a cool climate style from a new world growing region, this bottle is a great way for beginners to see how growing conditions and tradition influence chardonnay.
Errazuriz Max Chardonnay
Chile's red wines get plenty of buzz, but the country's white wines offer an equally enticing experience. Errázuriz is a family-owned winery in the Aconcagua Valley, where cooling influences from the Pacific Ocean help moderate the temperatures in the warm valleys. Errázuriz's viticultural philosophy places the environment in the center, with sustainable practices and a keen awareness to keep it proliferating. Max is a line of wines that features different varieties sourced from some of Errázuriz's best vineyards. The combination of varietal character and terroir is evidenced in the Errázuriz Max Chardonnay, making it an excellent choice for beginners learning to identify the qualities unique to chardonnay and how they change by region.
Thanks to cool growing conditions, this chardonnay offers pleasant acidity that brings freshness to the palate. The grapes are hand harvested and fermented in partially new French oak barrels, where they continue to mature for almost a year. This step gives the wines a subtle oak character, with aromas of toast and dried fruit. Simultaneously, the chardonnay's fruitiness comes through, with notes of citrus, pear, and pineapple. Serve this chardonnay with grilled shrimp, carbonara, or even pork chops. At around $17 a bottle, this Chilean wine is an excellent value, which is especially good for beginners.
Woodward Canyon Washington State Chardonnay
Washington State might not be the first place you think of when looking for a bottle of chardonnay, but for beginners wanting to explore the variety's multifaceted character, it's an excellent choice. Woodward Canyon's Estate Vineyard was first planted in the late 1970s with chardonnay, after the founder was inspired by the great wines of Burgundy. The vineyard is located in the Walla Walla Ava, and the vines have continued to thrive for the past 50 years.
The Woodward Canyon Washington State Chardonnay is made with fruit from these old vines, as well as newer vines planted more recently. The wine is fermented in a combination of new and old French oak barrels, then matured in oak as well. The oak influence is delicate yet evidenced in the subtle spice and toasted aromas. Floral notes of jasmine, along with fresh pear, lychee, and apricot are all displayed in this elegant wine. A vibrant acidity keeps the palate light and juicy, making it a great bottle to pair with food, such as barbecue chicken, creamy pastas, or mushroom dishes. At $45, it's on the pricier side, but as chardonnay beginners develop their palate to the nuances of this chameleon grape, this is a fantastic bottle to uncork.
Methodology
To select these chardonnay wines for beginners, I aimed to choose a variety of options from the key growing regions around the world. For consumers who are eager to learn more about the grape and its intricacies, tasting bottles sourced from vineyards with distinct characteristics offers a broad range of flavors. These wines are all representative of their regions of origin, allowing beginners to identify the distinctions from one place to another and build preferences.
Additionally, these wines are all food friendly, ensuring that the complete experience of the wine with food can be enjoyed. These wines are primarily bottles that I have sampled myself, or alternatively, are made by producers whose wines I enjoy.