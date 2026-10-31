The 10 Best Chardonnays For Beginners

As the most popular white wine grape with a vast acreage of plantings around the world, chardonnay is a star variety. It fares well in cool and warm climates, and it can produce desirable wines whether it's matured in stainless steel tanks or oak barrels. Consequently, there are many international chardonnay styles, with some regions especially known for their unique renditions. For consumers who have only sampled the occasional bottle or who are stuck in a rut of buttery chardonnay or high acid bottlings, this selection of chardonnay for beginners is a great way to branch out.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, I've sampled chardonnay from dozens of countries and narrowed it down to the types I enjoy most. Preferences aside, I put together this list of chardonnay wines for beginners by considering the important growing regions around the world and the distinct styles they produce. Whether you're looking to step away from your usual wine purchases or are eager to discover the vast range of chardonnays on the market, these bottles are a great place to start.

Prices are as of the date of publication and reflect national averages.