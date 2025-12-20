What To Look For If You Want A Buttery Chardonnay

Like any wine, chardonnays have nuanced personalities and profiles, all bringing their own gifts to oenophiles throughout the world. But sometimes, you just want a smooth, buttery chardonnay and all the love it brings to the palate. Unless you already have a hard-set favorite, choosing the best one can create a gentle conundrum. For some insight on which regions and flavor notes to look for when craving a buttery chardonnay, we turned to an expert in the field, Gabriel Corbett, Sommelier of Two-Michelin-starred Jônt.

As you can imagine, there's no cut-and-dried definitive answer to that — but certain characteristics do present in these types of wines. According to Corbett, buttery chardonnays tend to have such aromas as brioche dough, ripe or overripe yellow apples, and pears. "These flavors don't necessarily correlate to a buttery Chardonnay," he explains, "but in my experience they all come together in that style of wine."

There's a good bit of science involved in winemaking, much of which determines taste and perception. Corbett clarifies that the flavor of butter we commonly associate with Chardonnay comes from something called Malolactic conversion or fermentation. "Essentially, a bacteria will eat the really harsh and tart malic acid (what you find with green apples) and converts it into a creamy lactic acid," he says, comparing it to what you have in yogurt.