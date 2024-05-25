A Sommelier's Favorite Cheeses To Pair With Chardonnay

If you've always wondered what the best types of cheese to pair with a chardonnay are and why, we've got the answers for you. Tasting Table spoke with Catherine Fallis, author of "Ten Grapes to Know" and Master Sommelier at Planet Grape, who revealed to us all of her favorite cheeses to pair with chardonnay. Now you too can enjoy the best cheese and wine pairing like an expert sommelier.

"Mild, buttery, creamy, and nutty cheeses are great partners for chardonnay. For many palates, strong, spicy, bitter, earthy, or funky cheeses will overpower the wine, which only serves as a vehicle then to extend the cheese's pungency," Fallis stated. She also talked about an unforgettable cheese experience she had in the South of France. "The cheese was very strong, so we kept sipping the wine to make the taste go away, but it did the opposite," she added.

If you need a crash course on cheeses, we've explained 35 types of cheese. Milder and creamier cheeses include brie and camembert. Gouda is a mild and nutty cheese from Holland. One mild American cheese is Monterey Jack. On the other hand, stronger and funkier cheeses include a pungent French cheese you shouldn't judge on smell alone: Époisses de Bourgogne. It's rumored to have a smell so strong that it can fill up a whole room.