12 Of The Best Fast Food Burritos Of 2026 So Far

Do you love burritos? Tons of people do, and that's a fact that's backed by research. Nearly one third of Americans chose burritos (over tacos and enchiladas) as their favorite food, according to data from CivicScience. Chipotle alone pulled in nearly $12 billion in revenue in 2025, so it's safe to say the burrito industry is booming. A lot of that popularity is fueled by innovation. Fast food chains like Taco Bell and Del Taco regularly debut new burritos or bring back fan favorites from the past, and 2026 was no exception. This year was bursting with burrito goodness.

Not every new offering turns out to be a winner, even if the ingredients sound promising on paper. So to compile our list of the best fast food burritos of 2026, we searched published reviews and social media feedback. Fans shared their thoughts on this year's new burritos across Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. From that feedback, we picked 12 knockout burritos that are worth a look, if you haven't given them a try already.

With so many burrito places out there, coming up with something that stands out from the crowd can be a challenge. That means, when a restaurant drops a new burrito, it usually has to think outside the box. Many of the options on our list put a new spin on the classic recipe, whether through a special sauce, unusual ingredients, or an unexpected combination of flavors.