12 Of The Best Fast Food Burritos Of 2026 So Far
Do you love burritos? Tons of people do, and that's a fact that's backed by research. Nearly one third of Americans chose burritos (over tacos and enchiladas) as their favorite food, according to data from CivicScience. Chipotle alone pulled in nearly $12 billion in revenue in 2025, so it's safe to say the burrito industry is booming. A lot of that popularity is fueled by innovation. Fast food chains like Taco Bell and Del Taco regularly debut new burritos or bring back fan favorites from the past, and 2026 was no exception. This year was bursting with burrito goodness.
Not every new offering turns out to be a winner, even if the ingredients sound promising on paper. So to compile our list of the best fast food burritos of 2026, we searched published reviews and social media feedback. Fans shared their thoughts on this year's new burritos across Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. From that feedback, we picked 12 knockout burritos that are worth a look, if you haven't given them a try already.
With so many burrito places out there, coming up with something that stands out from the crowd can be a challenge. That means, when a restaurant drops a new burrito, it usually has to think outside the box. Many of the options on our list put a new spin on the classic recipe, whether through a special sauce, unusual ingredients, or an unexpected combination of flavors.
Taco Bell's Volcano Quesarito
Taco Bell introduced the Quesarito, a burrito with an outer shell made of a quesadilla, filled with beef, rice, and sour cream, in 2014. The Volcano Quesarito, served with Lava Sauce, followed in 2015. In 2026, the chain brought the Volcano Quesarito back — this time with a new Volcano Sauce. "Volcano sauce is legit spicy," wrote one Facebook user. "Yum," said a reviewer in video posted to the platform. "The Volcano Sauce makes the Quesarito next level!" confirmed another. Over on Reddit, when someone asked if the burrito was any good, one Redditor replied, "I loved it".
Taco Bell's Melty Pepper Jack Steak Burrito
Taco Bell's Melty Pepper Jack Steak Burrito is filled with grilled steak, Pepper Jack sauce, a three-cheese blend, and rice. A Fresca version was also available, featuring lettuce, tomatoes, Fiesta Strips, and a spicy ranch dressing. Introduced in July, the burrito was only available for a limited time. Highly praised, a user on Reddit even dropped an F-bomb when calling it "delectable" and describing it as their favorite limited time offering from the chain. Another said, "Best bang for your buck by far." On Facebook, one reviewer noted, "That sauce is the star of the show!"
Bojangles' Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito
Bojangles introduced breakfast burritos in 2025, choosing the name Bo-Rito to set them apart from the crowd. The original Bo-Rito proved popular enough for the chain to bring it back in summer 2026, this time alongside a new spicy Fuego Bo-Rito, featuring a ghost pepper hot sauce and chipotle-infused tortilla. Filled with eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, potato Bo-Rounds, sausage, and sausage gravy, the burritos already made our list of fan-favorite fast food items that made a comeback in 2026. "It is legit spicy for fast food. Good flavor though!" said a Redditor. On Facebook, one reviewer praised the item and said the chain "knew exactly what they were doing."
Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito
Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito was so popular it made our list of discontinued fast food items with cult followings. The burrito even has a Facebook group with over 63,000 members dedicated to bringing it back. In 2026, fans got their wish when the burrito returned to the Taco Bell menu. Featuring beef, Flamin' Hot Fritos, sour cream, rice, and nacho cheese sauce, the Beefy Crunch Burrito was introduced in 2010, and has come back a few times over the years since. "TACO BELL YOU BETTER KEEP [IT] AROUND, IT'S A NATIONAL TREASURE," wrote one fan on Reddit.
Taco John's Fat Grilled Burrito
In May 2026, YouTuber Nic Flood posted a video praising Taco John's that caught the restaurant's attention. Nic was invited to Taco John's HQ to help develop his very own burrito, and the Fat Grilled Burrito was the result. The massive burrito is stuffed with grilled chicken, sirloin steak, Taco John's tater tot-like Potato Olés, a four-cheese blend, nacho cheese, and a chipotle ranch sauce. "They are addictively delicious," wrote one fan on Facebook. "Definitely their best burritos," said one Redditor of the chain's latest drop. Another Redditor commented, "Have already crushed two. So good."
Taco Bell's Double Dipping Burritos
Taco Bell launched its Double Dipping Burritos nationally in October 2026, offering steak or chicken versions with Avocado Ranch sauce. Each pair of mini burritos comes with a two-compartment cup containing spicy ranch on one side and a crunchy blend of crushed tortilla chips and cheddar cheese crisps on the other. A reviewer on Facebook rated them 10 out of 10, and noted that they "love the sauce and crunchy chips." On YouTube, another reviewer tried the chicken Double Dipping Burrito and said that "it has it all," before rating the item an impressive 89 out of 100 — they gave the steak version a 92.
Hardee's Bacon Beast Homestyle Breakfast Burrito
Hardee's is known for an extensive breakfast menu, and we've ranked its breakfast sandwiches in the past. The chain offers a few breakfast burritos as well, including the Bacon Beast Homestyle Breakfast Burrito, which it debuted in September 2026. It features eggs, cherrywood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Hash Rounds, and American cheese. One satisfied customer on Facebook said, "It was delicious. The Texas Pete Hot sauce made it taste even better." A YouTube reviewer gave the burrito a 9.2 rating after taking a bite and doing a celebratory dance.
Del Taco's Flamin' Hot Queso Burritos
Del Taco's Flamin' Hot Queso menu featured several new items for 2026, including Flamin' Hot Queso Chicken Burritos in both crispy and grilled versions. Each burrito features your preferred chicken combined with crinkle-cut fries, Flamin' Hot Queso, and shredded cheese. The crispy version also comes with sour cream. "I think the chicken burrito's a star," said one reviewer on Facebook after trying multiple items from the menu. "If you like Flamin' Hot... this is really good," said another fan on YouTube.
Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Chipotle Bacon Melt Burrito
Another hit from Taco Bell is the Crispy Chicken Chipotle Bacon Melt Burrito, which debuted in July 2026. Filled with seasoned chicken strips coated in crunchy tortilla bits, the burrito also featured shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, chipotle-seasoned bacon, and an Avocado Ranch sauce. One YouTube reviewer praised the chipotle bacon's saltiness and smokiness, as well as the Avocado Ranch sauce, before declaring, "This is delicious." "Taco Bell does it again," said a reviewer on Instagram, and adding, "That bacon is so good."
Bubbakoo's Burritos' Crispy Jalapeño Ranch Burrito
We've praised Bubbakoo's in the past for having one of the best restaurant chain quesadillas, but you shouldn't sleep on its burritos. In 2026, Bubbakoo's launched the Crispy Jalapeño Ranch Burrito. It featured crispy chicken, fresh jalapeños, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, white rice, and a signature Jalapeño Ranch sauce. The sauce could also be added to other burritos, bowls, tacos, and quesadillas, too. The Tampa Bay Beacons praised the burrito, while one reviewer on YouTube said they enjoyed all the individual components of the burrito and confirmed, "I dig it."
Cafe Rio's Utah Handheld Burrito
A Utah Handheld Burrito may not sound like traditional Mexican fare, but this burrito from Cafe Rio has won its share of fans since it debuted in July 2026. The burrito was a Utah-only exclusive, and featured a handmade tortilla filled with ground beef, chili-lime fries, pickled pico de gallo, burger sauce, a blend of cheeses, and fresh lettuce. So while it was a burrito, it was offered as an alternative to burgers. One Redditor who tried the burrito "thought it was pretty good," while another said, "I had it last night and was pleasantly surprised."
Sheetz's Western Burrito
Sheetz may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of burritos, especially given the gas station chain's ongoing rivalry with Wawa over which chain makes the best subs. But the store offers a lot more, and that includes the Western Burrito, which it brought back to the breakfast menu after an absence. It's a simple burrito made with eggs, ham, cheese, and hash browns. "I particularly loved the Western," wrote one Redditor in a post about Sheetz's burritos before the chain brought them back. "Very good," later confirmed a YouTube reviewer.