Add This Retro 1911 Sauce To Crank Pot Roast Up To 11
A good pot roast is truly the definition of comfort food. It's no wonder the iconic boomer recipe is still beloved today. This tough cut of beef is usually cooked low and slow until tender, surrounded by savory juices and vegetables. But if you're finding that your go-to recipe is tasting a little underwhelming, there might be a solution already hanging out in your fridge door. Good ol' Heinz 57 sauce, the tangy condiment that's been around more than 100 years, gives this old-fashioned dish a real boost of flavor. First named as Heinz Beefsteak Sauce in 1911, the sauce is a combination of tomato puree, vinegar, raisin juice concentrate, and proprietary blend of spices. What you end up with is something far more complex than ketchup, with a sweet-tart, spiced flavor that pairs perfectly with beef.
Pot roast gets a lot of its richness from the beef fat, connective tissue, and savory juices released during those long hours of cooking time. While the results are obviously lusciously rich, Heinz 57 brings a much-needed acidity to cut through the fat. You'll also get a more flavorful cooking liquid, which you can then use as a base for the gravy. The best time to add Heinz 57 is at the beginning of cooking. After searing the beef and adding any braising liquid, stir in a cup or even a whole 10-ounce bottle of the sauce before covering your pot. Adding the sauce early will give it plenty of time to blend in with the beef drippings and aromatics.
Heinz 57 (and other sauces) add flavor to pot roast
Of course, you can always stir in an extra splash of Heinz 57 at the end if you want a little more tang. Now, the zesty condiment won't magically tenderize an otherwise tough roast or dramatically change the texture, but it can make your finished dish more balanced — and a lot more interesting flavor-wise.
But Heinz 57 isn't the only sauce on the shelf. We rounded up 13 other store-bought sauces to elevate your pot roast, including the North African chili paste harissa and sweet and savory hoisin. In one of our pot roast recipes to try, harissa sauce and chickpeas come together in a Moroccan twist that goes swimmingly well with couscous and parsnips.
For another low-effort flavor bomb, check out the seasoning and spice packets in the condiment aisle at your local grocery store. We suggest not one, not two, but a trio of mixes for a three-flavor combo in your next pot roast. Italian salad dressing mix, brown gravy mix, and ranch dressing mix are the secret ingredients for your next 3-pound chunk of beef. This alchemy of flavors works because the Italian seasoning contributes herbs like oregano and thyme, the gravy mix reinforces the hearty beefy flavor, and the ranch adds tangy herbal notes. You can use the combo as a dry rub, or mix with water first before adding it to your slow cooker. Whatever tasty addition you choose, pot roast is ripe for experimenting with unexpected flavors and spices.