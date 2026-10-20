Add This Retro 1911 Sauce To Crank Pot Roast Up To 11

A good pot roast is truly the definition of comfort food. It's no wonder the iconic boomer recipe is still beloved today. This tough cut of beef is usually cooked low and slow until tender, surrounded by savory juices and vegetables. But if you're finding that your go-to recipe is tasting a little underwhelming, there might be a solution already hanging out in your fridge door. Good ol' Heinz 57 sauce, the tangy condiment that's been around more than 100 years, gives this old-fashioned dish a real boost of flavor. First named as Heinz Beefsteak Sauce in 1911, the sauce is a combination of tomato puree, vinegar, raisin juice concentrate, and proprietary blend of spices. What you end up with is something far more complex than ketchup, with a sweet-tart, spiced flavor that pairs perfectly with beef.

Pot roast gets a lot of its richness from the beef fat, connective tissue, and savory juices released during those long hours of cooking time. While the results are obviously lusciously rich, Heinz 57 brings a much-needed acidity to cut through the fat. You'll also get a more flavorful cooking liquid, which you can then use as a base for the gravy. The best time to add Heinz 57 is at the beginning of cooking. After searing the beef and adding any braising liquid, stir in a cup or even a whole 10-ounce bottle of the sauce before covering your pot. Adding the sauce early will give it plenty of time to blend in with the beef drippings and aromatics.