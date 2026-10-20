The Italian Meat That Makes Grilled Cheese Filling And Flavorful

A grilled cheese sandwich is all about that cheesy warmth that melts like a dream on your taste buds. What it often lacks is a bit of savory depth — something that cuts right through the rich base and adds an extra layer of flavor to each bite. To remedy this, you only need prosciutto. Maybe you never considered it before, but this Italian dry-cured ham can be your secret to a much better grilled cheese sandwich.

Pork-forward savory with a mildly sweet undertone, you couldn't ask for a better addition to the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich than prosciutto. This cured ham also comes with a saltiness that complements the cheese's own tangy taste, with nutty nuances that give this simple meal an unexpected complexity. As a filling, it melds right in with the stretchy cheese and tender-crisp bread, adding to a luscious mouthfeel that has each bite on the brink of decadence.

It certainly helps that this addition barely changes your grilled cheese sandwich routine. It's as simple as layering the ham over the buttered and cheesed bread slice when pan cooking. Alternatively, you can wrap the entire sandwich (along with all of its filling) in prosciutto before it hits the pan. Give it a press in the panini, and you've got a crispy, slightly charred grilled cheese sandwich encased in savory goodness.