Italian Subs Are Way Better When They Get The Grilled Cheese Treatment

Once you've got an Italian sub sandwich in hand, there's no worrying about a lackluster meal. With layers upon layers of meat, cheese, and veggies, the diverse flavors come in abundance. Also part of the sandwich realm but spectacular in a completely different way is grilled cheese, which is often adored for its decadent richness. So what happens when these two beloved dishes come together? As expected, the result is nothing short of extraordinary.

A typical Italian sub gives you a little bit of everything on the flavor spectrum: the cured meats' briny, smoky taste, the veggies' earthy bites, the bread's mild savoriness, and a hint of tanginess from the cheese. The dressing ties these different notes together in a slightly acidic, herby finish; each bite offers a balanced harmony that never fails to excite the palate. This only gets better when other cheeses join the party. It coats the individual ingredients in a creamy, tangy richness that only melted cheese possesses, elevating the overall flavor profile to an irresistible level. Imagine a sandwich that adorns an Italian sub's marvelous ingredients, with gooey cheese dripping in between — it's the best of both worlds rolled into one palm-sized package.

