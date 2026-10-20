Fried Pork Chops Stay Crispy When You Take This Easy Extra Step

Pork chops are one of those cuts of meat that take a little extra know-how to make. Cook them too long and they come out tough; don't season them enough and they'll taste bland. However, fried pork chops coated lightly in breading is a surefire recipe to bring the correct balance of juicy tender pork, paired with a light and crisp, flavorful exterior. And according to Charlie Torgerson, executive chef and owner of Charlie T's Foods, a recipe and menu development consultancy, to make fried pork chops that stay nice and crispy, there's one simple key: let the pork chops rest 10 to 15 minutes after breading.

Torgerson, chef partner to the National Pork Board, says letting raw, breaded pork chops rest before frying helps with the cohesion of the breading to the meat, as well as cooking temperature regulation. Specifically, he notes that resting breaded pork chops "transforms the flour layer into a cohesive 'glue' that locks the breading directly onto the meat, preventing it from flaking or sloughing off in the fryer." He also explains that having a breading that sticks to the meat prevents "steam pockets" from forming between the meat and outer coating (an occurrence which can create soggy pork cutlets).

Resting pork prior to frying also lets the meat come to room temperature, so it's not too cold when it enters a pan or pot of hot oil. "Dropping ice-cold pork into hot oil plummets the oil temperature, leading to greasy, unevenly cooked chops," says Torgerson.