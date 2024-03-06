A High Oven Temp Is Key For Roasted Pork With Crispy Skin

When roasted the right way, pork is a real treat for the senses. Offering a pleasant contrast of textures, it can be both tender and succulent, but also crisply caramelized with a lacy layer of audibly crunchy skin. That said, it can be a challenge to simultaneously achieve both perfectly cooked meat and a crackling crisp skin, especially since pork's exterior layer can prove tricky to render. The solution? Crank up the oven temperature.

It's normal to shy away from sizzlingly high temperatures in fear that pork will dry out. However, the reality is that low temperatures won't adequately brown the meat, nor will they effectively render fat. As a result, working with a higher oven temperature is a must in order to transform tough pork skin from thick and chewy to thin and crispy. The reason is that at very high temperatures moisture becomes trapped within the pork skin, producing a myriad of little steam pockets. As these pockets expand and become ultra thin, intensely high heat quickly sets them into shape with a crisper final texture.

Yet, while roasted pork should be cooked at an oven temperature anywhere between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit, there is one important rule regarding time. Rather than hike up temperatures for the entire duration of cooking, pieces of pork should only be roasted at an extreme temperature briefly.