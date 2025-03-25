Adopt This Flipping Technique For Perfectly Fried Pork Chops

Pork chops are notoriously dry and tough. That's because they tend to be lean, and a lack of fat isn't conducive to retaining moisture, often leading to overcooking. Moreover, it's important to consider a pork chop's thickness when deciding the best cooking temperature. If you go too high for too long, that can also dry it out. Luckily, there's one almost foolproof way to prevent your pork chops from drying out.

To keep them succulent and delicious, flip them repeatedly. That allows your pork chops to cook evenly while simultaneously developing a golden-brown crust. You can fry any pork chop, but thick, bone-in chops work the best. They have a higher fat content, which prevents them from drying out as quickly. But if you have a thinner or boneless pork chop on hand, it's fine to use with this method. It just cooks faster.

That said, there are two more steps you need to incorporate to ensure you get perfectly fried pork chops. First, you need to fry them in cast-iron cookware. For bonus points, slather them with melted butter toward the end of the cooking process. Combined, these steps result in a delectable chop that's both flavorful and juicy.