Adopt This Flipping Technique For Perfectly Fried Pork Chops
Pork chops are notoriously dry and tough. That's because they tend to be lean, and a lack of fat isn't conducive to retaining moisture, often leading to overcooking. Moreover, it's important to consider a pork chop's thickness when deciding the best cooking temperature. If you go too high for too long, that can also dry it out. Luckily, there's one almost foolproof way to prevent your pork chops from drying out.
To keep them succulent and delicious, flip them repeatedly. That allows your pork chops to cook evenly while simultaneously developing a golden-brown crust. You can fry any pork chop, but thick, bone-in chops work the best. They have a higher fat content, which prevents them from drying out as quickly. But if you have a thinner or boneless pork chop on hand, it's fine to use with this method. It just cooks faster.
That said, there are two more steps you need to incorporate to ensure you get perfectly fried pork chops. First, you need to fry them in cast-iron cookware. For bonus points, slather them with melted butter toward the end of the cooking process. Combined, these steps result in a delectable chop that's both flavorful and juicy.
How to execute the right flipping technique for juicier pork chops
Cooking with a cast-iron skillet is imperative. Nonstick works okay, but the pans lose heat easily and the nonstick surface may inhibit searing. Cast iron is exceptional at retaining heat and provides an even sear when used properly. But it does take a while to heat up to ensure even cooking. The easiest way is to put it in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes at 375 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. But while you're waiting for your pan to warm up, you can tenderize the meat with a mallet or fork, pat it dry thoroughly with a paper towel, and heavily season it with salt and pepper.
You can move your skillet to the stovetop onto a medium-high burner once it starts to smoke. Just make sure you use a hot handle holder. You should also probably add a tablespoon or so of olive or avocado oil to prevent sticking.
Once you put the pork chops in, you can cook them for up to 10 minutes, depending on thickness, reducing the heat to medium after a couple of minutes. But the key is to flip them every minute or so to avoid overcooking the pork and prevent them from drying out. Ultimately, the internal temperature should be 145 degrees Fahrenheit. But once the internal temperature gets to 135, you can add extra flavor by turning off the heat and basting each side with melted butter. For extra flavor, you can add garlic and herbs to the pan. Just keep using a spoon to baste until a thermometer reads 145.