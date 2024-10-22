The Best Way To Avoid Overcooking Your Pork Is Also The Simplest

Pork products are one of the first proteins we reach for when it's time to put together a meal. They're always delicious and filling, and they're pretty simple to cook. However, if you don't keep an eye on them, they can quickly go from well done to overcooked. It's easy to cross that line, but we spoke to an expert for the best method on preventing your pork from being overcooked.

Not only is pork a mild-tasting meat, but a lot of the cuts — like pork tenderloin — are pretty lean. If you're running around the kitchen trying to get other things prepared, the delicate meat could dry out. Rather than trying to keep an attentive eye on things, Chris Stark, director of culinary operations at Hill Country Barbecue Market and a City Harvest BID event participant, prefers to let technology take the lead. "A remote probe digital thermometer is your best friend," Stark says. "There are countless options, but I prefer a hardwired probe connected to a wifi-connected base."

Without a meat thermometer, there's no way of fully knowing that your meat is cooked. The standard analog thermometer works well, but Starks' recommendation is high-tech. Ones like the Govee Wireless Meat Thermometer use wifi to send alerts to your phone, letting you know when the meat has reached your temperature threshold. Even if you're outside in the yard, as long as you have a connection, you'll get updates on the internal temperature of your meat.