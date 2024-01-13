Consider Thickness When Determining The Best Oven Temperature For Pork Chops

Many of us use online recipes when we cook, especially when we're handling meat. After all, if we get the temperature or cooking time for our meat wrong we can end up seriously ill. One thing to remember is that, although online recipes are useful, they're written for a general audience. That's perfectly fine, except there's no way for them to know the specific details of what you're cooking with. It's not a problem for cooking carrots, but when it comes to pork chop recipes, that can make a big difference. Turning the temperature to whatever the recipe calls for is definitely easier, but if you want to get your pork chops looking and tasting their best, consider digging deeper.

Not all pork chops are created equal. Pork chops can be bought bone-in or boneless and their size will change depending on the size of the animal. The thickness of your pork chop plays an important role in how it cooks: The thicker the pork chop, the longer it takes for the heat to penetrate the center. Some recipes will accommodate for this by increasing or decreasing the cooking time, but changing the temperature could be better.

The oven temperature usually ranges between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with some recipes going even higher. If you have a thick pork chop, try cooking it at a lower temperature for longer. This allows the layers of the pork chop to cook evenly.