California's Best Butcher Shop Can Be Found In A Picturesque Coastal City South Of San Jose
Butcher shops can be hard to come by nowadays, which makes it even sweeter when you find a good one. A haven for home cooks and professionals alike, a dedicated butcher shop offers up so much more than the average supermarket. Fresh products, specialty cuts, and useful advice from the best in the business — all of these are exemplified at the locations selected for Tasting Table's list of the best butcher shops in every state. But there is one spot that has something even more to offer: A setting so picturesque it's worth driving to.
The Meatery Butchery & Eatery is located in the small coastal community of Seaside, California, a short drive away from nearby San Jose. Sitting right on the cusp of Monterey Bay along the Pacific Coast Highway, the laid-back town is known for its easy beach access, well-kept trails, and breathtaking sunsets. It's the perfect place to enjoy a butcher-made sandwich — which is exactly what you can get at The Meatery.
The family-run shop not only sells locally sourced prime meat, but it also serves a range of in-house deli items like Italian grinders, meatball subs, and mac salads. But this isn't your average slice-and-go deli. There are hefty burgers, tri-trip cheesesteaks, and banh mis on the menu, as well as hot case items like an 18-hour smoked brisket. To top it off, The Meatery is headed by Chef Todd Fisher, who formerly led a Michelin Plate Award-winning restaurant, so you know that quality is always a consideration.
What to order at The Meatery in Seaside
The range of choices can lead to some tough decision-making, but as far as the sandwiches go, eating the brisket has been described as an "out of body religious experience" on Google Reviews. People also love the Reuben, made with wagyu pastrami, as well as the fried chicken sandwich, which comes with hot honey. If you're looking for something different, try the calamari steak po'boy — yes, you read that correctly.
As for the meats, the bone-in ribeyes get a lot of praise, as does the wagyu. One Yelp reviewer wrote online, "Want 30 day dry age prime? Todd has it. Oh, 30 day wet age prime? Sure, no problem. Want short ribs boned so it's one piece of meat? Easy peasy." The only pitfall is that the prices can be high, both for the meats and sandwiches. Some customers have also been dissatisfied with the sizes. One reviewer said, "The prices, I feel, are high for the portion. It was a great sandwich however I definitely wasn't full and at $28 for a very basic lunch."
If you want to try another option, people also like Star Market nearby, and Mollie Stone's is a popular choice in San Francisco. Further south, locals swear that Stater Brothers is the grocery store with the best meat around So-Cal. Sprouts is also dependable, and there are locations in other states too. Plus, they have the best apple pie, so a visit there is a win-win.