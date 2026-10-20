California's Best Butcher Shop Can Be Found In A Picturesque Coastal City South Of San Jose

Butcher shops can be hard to come by nowadays, which makes it even sweeter when you find a good one. A haven for home cooks and professionals alike, a dedicated butcher shop offers up so much more than the average supermarket. Fresh products, specialty cuts, and useful advice from the best in the business — all of these are exemplified at the locations selected for Tasting Table's list of the best butcher shops in every state. But there is one spot that has something even more to offer: A setting so picturesque it's worth driving to.

The Meatery Butchery & Eatery is located in the small coastal community of Seaside, California, a short drive away from nearby San Jose. Sitting right on the cusp of Monterey Bay along the Pacific Coast Highway, the laid-back town is known for its easy beach access, well-kept trails, and breathtaking sunsets. It's the perfect place to enjoy a butcher-made sandwich — which is exactly what you can get at The Meatery.

The family-run shop not only sells locally sourced prime meat, but it also serves a range of in-house deli items like Italian grinders, meatball subs, and mac salads. But this isn't your average slice-and-go deli. There are hefty burgers, tri-trip cheesesteaks, and banh mis on the menu, as well as hot case items like an 18-hour smoked brisket. To top it off, The Meatery is headed by Chef Todd Fisher, who formerly led a Michelin Plate Award-winning restaurant, so you know that quality is always a consideration.