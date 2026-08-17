The Best Grocery Store Bakery Apple Pie On The Market, Hands Down
When it comes to made-from-scratch desserts, it's hard to beat the comfort of a forkful of homemade apple pie — but most of us don't always have the spare time to make one. During those busy times, you can walk into basically any grocery store across the country and find a premade apple pie displayed somewhere in the bakery section to satisfy your craving. So which grocery-store chain makes the best one? Tasting Table sought and ranked seven store-bought apple pies and found the one from Sprouts was worth the purchase.
Our writer chose the apple pie from Sprouts over other grocery stores like Trader Joe's and Walmart for a few reasons. The crust is arguably one of the most important components of a pie, and Sprouts gets it right with a buttery flavor and firm texture that reminded our writer of those Pop-Tarts from childhood. Then there's the fact that the filling was "absolutely perfect" with tender apples and notes of brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup. If you're looking for a store-bought apple pie that rivals a homemade one, Sprouts is a good bet.
Ingredients, pricing, customer reviews, and what else you should know about Sprouts' apple pie
If our review hasn't convinced you, there are some other fans of this store-bought apple pie. One TikToker calls out the crust like our review and says that the filling isn't overly sweet, which is a surefire sign of a good pie to us. You can even throw it in the air fryer like the TikToker tried, but it might lose its shape. Other published taste tests also put the version from Sprouts at the top of their ranking. Gently warm it up and serve it alongside some homemade vanilla ice cream, since you don't have to make the pie from scratch.
What exactly makes up Sprouts apple pie? It's officially coined Sprouts Fresh Baked Double Crust Apple Pie, and has a 4.4-star rating on the retailer's website. It will set you back $6.99, which isn't a big price tag for an apple pie that's handmade in the store daily, according to the product description. No wonder some reviews say it tastes nearly homemade. Plus, its first ingredient is apples, so you know there's plenty of the fruit in that filling we described.
Sprouts has just over 500 locations in just 25 states, including California and Florida, so if you don't live near one, we have a backup option. According to our writer, the next best store-bought apple pies are from The Fresh Market and Winn-Dixie.