The Best Grocery Store Bakery Apple Pie On The Market, Hands Down

If our review hasn't convinced you, there are some other fans of this store-bought apple pie. One TikToker calls out the crust like our review and says that the filling isn't overly sweet, which is a surefire sign of a good pie to us. You can even throw it in the air fryer like the TikToker tried, but it might lose its shape. Other published taste tests also put the version from Sprouts at the top of their ranking. Gently warm it up and serve it alongside some homemade vanilla ice cream, since you don't have to make the pie from scratch.

What exactly makes up Sprouts apple pie? It's officially coined Sprouts Fresh Baked Double Crust Apple Pie, and has a 4.4-star rating on the retailer's website. It will set you back $6.99, which isn't a big price tag for an apple pie that's handmade in the store daily, according to the product description. No wonder some reviews say it tastes nearly homemade. Plus, its first ingredient is apples, so you know there's plenty of the fruit in that filling we described.

Sprouts has just over 500 locations in just 25 states, including California and Florida, so if you don't live near one, we have a backup option. According to our writer, the next best store-bought apple pies are from The Fresh Market and Winn-Dixie.