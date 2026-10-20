Make Boxed Banana Bread Shine With An Easy Classic Topping

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Boxed banana bread mix is a long-lasting pantry staple that can be stocked and waiting on-hand for whenever a sweet tooth strikes. Here at Tasting Table, we believe that convenient confections shouldn't have to cut corners in the flavor department, which is why today's banana bread-making tip stars one quick and easy addition: streusel topping.

Adding a layer of crunchy, crumbly streusel enhances boxed banana bread mix with homemade flavor and flair. This addition is all about the textural interplay of the golden, spiced streusel and the chewy, moist bread, creating a dynamic mouthfeel with just the right amount of crunch. The price is right, too. At Walmart, a 14-ounce box of Pillsbury Quick Bread Banana Bread and Muffin mix costs about $3, making this an ultra-budget-friendly dessert in a pinch. Plus, thanks to the fact that streusel can be made from basic kitchen staples, the topping doesn't cost almost anything extra to add.

To make it work for your banana bread, simply assemble the boxed mix according to the package directions. Once the batter has been mixed and transferred to a loaf pan, sprinkle your prepared streusel topping directly on top of the uncooked batter before placing the whole thing in the oven to bake. Pro tip: For the crunchiest, crumbliest textures, prepare the streusel topping and pop it in the fridge before going to work on that banana bread mix. Chilled streusel better retains its crumb while sitting atop the wet batter in the oven, helping to prevent any melting.