The Average Lifespan Of Marble Countertops

If you're in the market for a new countertop in a brand new home or as part of a kitchen renovation, you have well over a dozen materials you can choose from. From old standbys like laminate, granite, and quartz to less common choices like copper, zinc, and soapstone, each has its advantages and disadvantages. Marble has remained popular for ages, not only for its appearance, but also because of its remarkable longevity. When properly cared for, marble can last for decades or even a century.

Tasting Table asked Cara Woodhouse, founder and creative director of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, about the average lifespan of a marble countertop. "Marble is a natural stone, so with proper care it can easily last a lifetime, often 50 years or more," she told us. Some sources suggest a range of 20 years all the way up to 100. Woodhouse's bigger concern was not how long marble lasts, but whether you'll love how it changes as it ages. "Over time it etches and develops a soft patina, which is part of its beauty," she explained. "If you appreciate a lived-in look, marble is hard to beat."

Marble countertops have some disadvantages, especially if they see a lot of use. That aged patina Woodhouse mentioned as part of marble's charm may not appeal to everyone. Also, marble exposed to a lot of acidic foods like lemon, red wine, and tomato is susceptible to etching and staining. It's also prone to chipping and scratching. When you factor in the high price tag, some people feel the stone is more hassle than it's worth.