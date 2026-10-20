One Of Walmart's Best-Selling Chicken Sandwiches Come From A Classic Southern Brand
Walmart is one of the largest grocery chains in the world, and supercenters have an overwhelming selection of frozen food. Luckily customer reviews can guide you to make the best decisions. To that effect, one of Walmart's best-selling chicken sandwiches comes from the southern brand, Odom's Tennessee Pride. As the name suggests, Odom's Tennessee Pride originated in Tennessee in the 1940s as a family-owned meat grinding and sausage producer. After 70 years, Odom's Tennessee Pride now offers a long line of frozen biscuit sandwiches featuring their famous sausages. Ironically, customers favor their fried chicken biscuits even more.
Odom's Tennessee Pride miniature Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits come in packages of 10, 16, and 18 frozen chicken sandwiches consisting of a buttery and flakey biscuit with a small breaded and fried chicken patty. The brand uses 100% white meat chicken and no artificial flavors, with each small sandwich containing 10 grams of protein. These mini-sandwiches are the perfect after school snack, while two of them make a filling breakfast with 20 grams of protein. Plus, they take one minute in the microwave to heat up from frozen, making them as convenient as they are delicious. Walmart sells the 10 and 18 count frozen sandwiches at most but not all locations. And they've accrued quite a fan following, with thousands of reviews from satisfied customers.
What are customers saying about Odom's Tennessee Pride Chicken & buttermilk biscuits?
Odom's Tennessee Pride Chicken & Buttermilk biscuits are labeled as Walmart's "overall pick" on the website, and countless 5-star reviews back it up. A Walmart review gushed, "these are a staple in our household. We absolutely love the flavor and the price is phenomenal." Customers love the flakey, soft texture of the biscuit and praise the chicken for being tender and crispy. Another 5-star review proclaims, "the biscuit has a soft, buttery texture and the chicken adds enough savory flavor to make it more filling than a plain biscuit." The only complaint from five-star reviews was their miniature format. One customer said they were "a little small in size but big in flavor." However, since these sandwiches come in 16 and 18 count boxes, you can eat a few if you want a heartier meal. To that effect, customers complimented their versatility as you can pair them with all kinds of sauces and sandwich fillings.
Multiple customers said you can create a Chick-Fil-A dupe by "buy[ing] the Great Value Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping sauce and a bag of Great Value Waffle fries." For a breakfast meal, you can accompany them with scrambled eggs and a drizzle of hot honey or a splash of your favorite hot sauce. Another customer slathers the sandwiches with honey mustard and adds lettuce and cheese for lunch.