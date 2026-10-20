One Of Walmart's Best-Selling Chicken Sandwiches Come From A Classic Southern Brand

Walmart is one of the largest grocery chains in the world, and supercenters have an overwhelming selection of frozen food. Luckily customer reviews can guide you to make the best decisions. To that effect, one of Walmart's best-selling chicken sandwiches comes from the southern brand, Odom's Tennessee Pride. As the name suggests, Odom's Tennessee Pride originated in Tennessee in the 1940s as a family-owned meat grinding and sausage producer. After 70 years, Odom's Tennessee Pride now offers a long line of frozen biscuit sandwiches featuring their famous sausages. Ironically, customers favor their fried chicken biscuits even more.

Odom's Tennessee Pride miniature Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits come in packages of 10, 16, and 18 frozen chicken sandwiches consisting of a buttery and flakey biscuit with a small breaded and fried chicken patty. The brand uses 100% white meat chicken and no artificial flavors, with each small sandwich containing 10 grams of protein. These mini-sandwiches are the perfect after school snack, while two of them make a filling breakfast with 20 grams of protein. Plus, they take one minute in the microwave to heat up from frozen, making them as convenient as they are delicious. Walmart sells the 10 and 18 count frozen sandwiches at most but not all locations. And they've accrued quite a fan following, with thousands of reviews from satisfied customers.