Home Decorator Creates Luxurious DIY Wood Sink Riser With A Trip To Dollar Tree
A soap dish, rack, or shelf is non-negotiable for your kitchen sink. They keep soaps and dishes separate and contamination-free, and prevent soap sludge from building up on your counter. Though, many of the versions you'll see in stores tend to have an industrial feel to them. What if you want something cozier, or more elevated and unique, or farmhouse-chic? DIY is the answer — ind it promises to be cheaper than even the most affordable store-bought tray.
You can create a handy, stylish kitchen supply holder with just two Dollar Tree items — just watch the Pinterest video from creator Cozy DIY Home. The home decorator picks up one of the dollar store's Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards for just $1.25, as well as a set of chunky Crafter's Square Do It Yourself Wood Dice for another $0.42. The technique is simple, simply glue one dice onto each of the cutting board's four corners (you may need two packs to get this done) — and voila! The wooden riser looks incredibly chic for a grand total of less than $3.
This DIY riser is compact enough to fit along the back of your kitchen sink, but spacious enough to hold hand soap, dish soap, and a sponge. It's the kind of kitchen staple that doubles as decor, keeping sink essentials neat and organized while looking chic. This hack is super quick, too, requiring just a few minutes. For a few more, you can elevate the riser by staining the wood. This makes it look even pricier, and allows you to better match your kitchen's color scheme.
Personalizing the Dollar Tree DIY sink riser
Once you get the concept of Cozy DIY Home's kitchen sink riser project, you can put your own spin on it. Play with different looks, sizes, and textures using something like Crafter's Square Wood Pallets or Crafter's Square Wooden Trays (both available at Dollar Tree) as the base. The brand even has wood glue, so you don't have to leave the store for a reliable adhesive. In fact, you can use it to embellish your shelf if you so choose by glueing on wooden dowels around the perimeter.
As an alternative to staining the riser, you could also paint it any color you like that complements your kitchen. Consider adding a pattern by decoupaging decorative napkins or carefully applying printed contact paper. Outline edges with a metallic gold acrylic paint marker. You can also double your entire riser by stacking two on top of one another for even more storage surface.
This is one organization hack that creates more counter space. It allows you to neatly arrange soaps, sponges, brushes, hand lotion, and more on shelves that stretch vertically instead of eating up valuable horizontal space. It's cost-effective, too!