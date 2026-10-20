Home Decorator Creates Luxurious DIY Wood Sink Riser With A Trip To Dollar Tree

Once you get the concept of Cozy DIY Home's kitchen sink riser project, you can put your own spin on it. Play with different looks, sizes, and textures using something like Crafter's Square Wood Pallets or Crafter's Square Wooden Trays (both available at Dollar Tree) as the base. The brand even has wood glue, so you don't have to leave the store for a reliable adhesive. In fact, you can use it to embellish your shelf if you so choose by glueing on wooden dowels around the perimeter.

As an alternative to staining the riser, you could also paint it any color you like that complements your kitchen. Consider adding a pattern by decoupaging decorative napkins or carefully applying printed contact paper. Outline edges with a metallic gold acrylic paint marker. You can also double your entire riser by stacking two on top of one another for even more storage surface.

This is one organization hack that creates more counter space. It allows you to neatly arrange soaps, sponges, brushes, hand lotion, and more on shelves that stretch vertically instead of eating up valuable horizontal space. It's cost-effective, too!