Cowboys Enjoyed This Deep-Fried Sourdough Snack While Gathered Around The Campfire

When most think about what cowboys ate on the trail, they picture beans, bacon, and coffee strong enough to float a horseshoe. That's not far off. But the crews who drove cattle across the West in the late 1800s had a sweet tooth too. When the cook had a little extra time (and a little sugar to spare), one of the treats he might turn out was a plate of hound's ears.

No actual dogs were involved, of course. Hound's ears were made by thinning out a bit of sourdough batter and dropping it into some hot bacon grease. While cooking, it took on a floppy, uneven shape reminiscent of a dog's ear — then came the "whirlup" sauce. This has been described as a sweet sauce made from a water and sugar base and flavored with whatever spices the cook had on hand, occasionally chopped or smashed dried fruit. The sauce thickened a bit as it cooled before pouring over the fried dough. According to late Western author Stephen Bly in a 2009 blog post, the combination was "a big hit with hungry cowboys."

Sourdough was a cowboy-life essential back in the day, as it went into nearly every meal on a cattle drive. Once Charles Goodnight built what's credited as the first chuck wagon in 1866, crews traveled with their own cook — and his starter was behind both hound's ears and the daily biscuits that cowboys relied on each morning. Bly noted that these starters lived in a 5-gallon wooden keg, and that some cooks even slept beside them on cold nights — so you imagine just how treasured this dessert was.