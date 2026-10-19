The Taco Bell Burrito With The Most Fiber And 23 Grams Of Protein

Generally speaking, when someone stops at a fast food chain for a meal, it is not a decision made on the basis of nutrition. The top selling points of quick service restaurants are that they are fast, convenient, and inexpensive. But just because something is cheap and easy doesn't mean that it can't also help you to meet your macronutrient goals. Looking at Taco Bell, there are actually quite a few healthy options on the menu that stack both protein and fiber into one package. For example, the Black Bean Grilled Cheese Burrito contains nine grams of dietary fiber as well as a whopping 23 grams of protein — pretty good for a single item from a fast food restaurant.

This burrito comes stuffed with black beans, seasoned rice, tortilla strips, nacho cheese, sour cream, chipotle sauce, and a blend of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses. The real distinguishing characteristic, though — and what gives it that "grilled cheese" moniker — is that even more of that cheese is melted and grilled onto the outside of the tortilla. Despite the decadence of this cheese-on-cheese construction, though, Taco Bell's Black Bean Grilled Cheese Burrito does have a number of factors that make it inviting for individuals trying to meet certain macronutrient goals.

The FDA recommends that for a 2,000-calorie diet, individuals should consume around 50 grams of protein per day and 28 grams of dietary fiber. Working with those numbers, this one burrito delivers 46% of the protein and 32% of the fiber that an individual needs per day. In a 680-calorie package (around 34% of the daily caloric need for such a diet), that's not bad.