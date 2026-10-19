Not Mayo, Not Mustard: KFC's Chicken Sandwich Gets More Savory When You Request This On The Side

The perfection of the chicken sandwich has been an enduring mission across the fast food industry for decades. Various chains have duked it out over the years in an attempt to take the top spot among diners. Across the board, however, a simple swipe of mayonnaise is typically the go-to dressing for these sorts of sandwiches. But transforming a basic KFC chicken sandwich into a saucy, savory delight can be as simple as ordering a cup of brown gravy on the side.

KFC is one of the chains with the biggest selection of sauces, offering everything from basics like Honey BBQ and Classic Ranch to some of the restaurant's more unique creations like KFC Sauce and Comeback Sauce. But, after years of hiding in plain sight, the chain's Signature Brown Gravy may actually be the best complement to the basic chicken sandwich.

An individual order of gravy is considerably more expensive than the sauces — around $1.69 versus just $0.20 — but the serving size ensures that there is lots to go around. Customers can either drizzle the gravy over the top of the chicken or use it as a dip. Either way, there is plenty to ensure a juicy sandwich overflowing with rich, savory flavor — and whatever is leftover can be used for dipping the fries or potato wedges that come with a combo meal. For the real sauce lovers out there, the gravy doesn't need to stand alone, as was the case with a much-loved limited-time menu offering of the past.