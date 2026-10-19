The Grocery Store Bakery Cinnamon Rolls We'd Pick Over Trader Joe's (Even Though They're More Expensive)
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Among life's many simple pleasures are such indulgences as picking up a sweet treat from your local grocery store bakery. Though Trader Joe's sells a popular four-pack of cinnamon buns, it didn't quite measure up in Tasting Table's opinion. Though slightly more expensive, we'd pick Walmart's Marketside Cinnamon Rolls over the Trader Joe's version easily.
Walmart's cinnamon rolls took second place in Tasting Table's rankings of grocery store bakery cinnamon rolls while their Trader Joe's counterpart placed second-to-last. Comparing prices for a 4-pack, the Trader Joe's product retails for around $5.99 while Walmart's are closer to $7. Despite this difference, it seems that the slightly more spendy cinnamon rolls provide a better experience.
Per Tasting Table's taste tester, Walmart's Marketside cinnamon rolls check all the boxes in terms of flavor, quality, and consistency. The writer points out that the rolls bear a delightful fluffiness and a doughy, nearly underbaked texture. They also talk about the heavy cinnamon presence in both the pastries and the icing, which is sweet without being overly saccharine. Enthusiastic reviews from Walmart shoppers further prove why these cinnamon rolls effortlessly outshine the ones from Trader Joe's.
What Walmart shoppers are saying about its Marketside Cinnamon Rolls
One reviewer on the Walmart product page says, "These are amazing. Our whole family loves them. They have a great taste and are soft and moist." Another shopper calls out the approachable price and great taste, recommending heating them for around 15 seconds for improved taste and texture. Some reviewers aren't as pleased with these cinnamon rolls, though.
While Tasting Table's taste tester thoroughly enjoyed the doughiness of the cinnamon rolls, this didn't sit right with other Walmart shoppers. One critical reviewer shares, "These buns taste (and look) like they were half baked" and describes them as having "a mochi texture." Another review notes that the confections seem more expensive than before and have a more artificial taste. Considering the many ways to upgrade cinnamon rolls from a grocery store bakery, these store-bought treats can present an opportunity for improvement.
Though some might argue that cinnamon rolls are among the handful of grocery store bakery items you should avoid buying, others see this as a pleasant way to enhance your shopping experience by adding a small dessert to your cart. Although slightly more expensive than Trader Joe's, these Walmart cinnamon rolls are a clear winner in Tasting Table's rankings.