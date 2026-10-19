The Grocery Store Bakery Cinnamon Rolls We'd Pick Over Trader Joe's (Even Though They're More Expensive)

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Among life's many simple pleasures are such indulgences as picking up a sweet treat from your local grocery store bakery. Though Trader Joe's sells a popular four-pack of cinnamon buns, it didn't quite measure up in Tasting Table's opinion. Though slightly more expensive, we'd pick Walmart's Marketside Cinnamon Rolls over the Trader Joe's version easily.

Walmart's cinnamon rolls took second place in Tasting Table's rankings of grocery store bakery cinnamon rolls while their Trader Joe's counterpart placed second-to-last. Comparing prices for a 4-pack, the Trader Joe's product retails for around $5.99 while Walmart's are closer to $7. Despite this difference, it seems that the slightly more spendy cinnamon rolls provide a better experience.

Per Tasting Table's taste tester, Walmart's Marketside cinnamon rolls check all the boxes in terms of flavor, quality, and consistency. The writer points out that the rolls bear a delightful fluffiness and a doughy, nearly underbaked texture. They also talk about the heavy cinnamon presence in both the pastries and the icing, which is sweet without being overly saccharine. Enthusiastic reviews from Walmart shoppers further prove why these cinnamon rolls effortlessly outshine the ones from Trader Joe's.