The High-Rye Whiskeys That Deserve To Be In Your Old Fashioned Cocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baby, it's cold outside! And it's about to get colder. For whiskey drinkers, there's nothing like an old fashioned cocktail to make winter festivities a bit more enjoyable. With just sugar, bitters, and whiskey, an old fashioned relies on the right spirit to bring everything together. But how do you choose the right bourbon bottle? Tasting Table spoke to the experts to help you craft the best old fashioned cocktail.

According to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, when you're looking for an old fashioned, think high-rye, and consider its spice notes and how they work as a base. "My go-to right now is Bondstone High Rye Toasted Barrel Bourbon — that extra layer of toasted oak pulls out more of those great kitchen spice notes while still having the spicy, bold backbone of an exemplary high-rye bourbon." If you are looking for a crowd-pleaser, she recommends Four Roses for its "nice batch-friendly price point that still carries enough weight and character to stand up to the sweetness and proper dilution of a great cocktail."

Lynn House, portfolio mixologist at Heaven Hill, agrees that rye whiskeys are perfect for an old fashioned cocktail: "The fatty acids in rye create a beautiful rich texture that leads to a longer finish," she told Tasting Table. "As such, Elijah Craig Rye is often my go to when making an old fashioned. It brings texture to the cocktail, and the spice paired with spice forward bitters make for the perfect sip."