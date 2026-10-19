The High-Rye Whiskeys That Deserve To Be In Your Old Fashioned Cocktails
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Baby, it's cold outside! And it's about to get colder. For whiskey drinkers, there's nothing like an old fashioned cocktail to make winter festivities a bit more enjoyable. With just sugar, bitters, and whiskey, an old fashioned relies on the right spirit to bring everything together. But how do you choose the right bourbon bottle? Tasting Table spoke to the experts to help you craft the best old fashioned cocktail.
According to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, when you're looking for an old fashioned, think high-rye, and consider its spice notes and how they work as a base. "My go-to right now is Bondstone High Rye Toasted Barrel Bourbon — that extra layer of toasted oak pulls out more of those great kitchen spice notes while still having the spicy, bold backbone of an exemplary high-rye bourbon." If you are looking for a crowd-pleaser, she recommends Four Roses for its "nice batch-friendly price point that still carries enough weight and character to stand up to the sweetness and proper dilution of a great cocktail."
Lynn House, portfolio mixologist at Heaven Hill, agrees that rye whiskeys are perfect for an old fashioned cocktail: "The fatty acids in rye create a beautiful rich texture that leads to a longer finish," she told Tasting Table. "As such, Elijah Craig Rye is often my go to when making an old fashioned. It brings texture to the cocktail, and the spice paired with spice forward bitters make for the perfect sip."
Why high-rye whiskey makes an excellent base for an old fashioned
According to Molly Horn, high-rye whiskey is best for an old fashioned because it's all about balancing spice and sweetness. She explains that high-rye bourbon typically contains 20% rye or more, although the term has no legal definition. This results in a bolder, more savory bourbon that is perfect for an old fashioned. "That dry, spicy quality is tempered nicely by the sweetness of an old fashioned," Horn says. She adds that its robust character complements the warm spice notes of the bitters, with Angostura being her favorite. Rather than getting lost in the mix, the whiskey's spice gives the cocktail a distinctive character, balancing the sugar while complementing the bitters.
Lynn House says rye whiskey "brings texture to the cocktail, and the spice paired with spice forward bitters make for the perfect sip." If you're looking to make the perfect old fashioned, take your cue from the experts: Choose a whiskey with enough character to shine through the sugar and the bitters, while allowing those ingredients to soften and complement its spice. Stir your cocktail well with ice to combine the ingredients, chill the cocktail, and gradually dilute the whiskey. Start with a familiar bottle so you can taste how the sugar, bitters, and dilution change its character, then adjust your next glass to suit your preferences. Once you've perfected your old fashioned, you can proudly give it a spot in your holiday cocktail lineup for a classic your guests can savor.