How To Pick The Best Bourbon For An Old Fashioned Every Single Time
A smooth old fashioned cocktail is a deliciously straightforward drink that carries an air of classiness without needing a ton of ingredients or bartending know-how. However, since it has relatively simple components, including sugar, bitters, and bourbon, its proper alchemy lies in adding the right spirit to the mix. According to Chris Blatner, certified executive bourbon steward and whiskey consultant, selecting the best bourbon for an old fashioned comes down to a balance of flavor and strength. "Start by matching the bourbon's flavor profile to the style of cocktail you're making," the spirit expert says, noting the flavor differences between high-rye and high-wheat bourbons.
Sweeter bourbons with a wheated mash (in addition to the spirit's predominately corn base), like Maker's Mark, impart sweet, oaky flavors with vanilla hints and a smooth palate, allowing for ideal balance with the cocktail's signature bitters, orange, and cherry. Blatner notes that "a wheated bourbon works well [for an old fashioned] because its softer, sweeter notes complement the drink without overpowering it."
On the other hand, Blatner also says that high-rye bourbons are better for "bold or bitter" cocktails to impart added "spice and structure." To enhance the piquant notes of cinnamon and anise in a spiced chai old fashioned, for instance, one may select a bourbon with rye in the mash bill. Additionally, the strength of your bourbon must also be taken into account in a stirred cocktail like an old fashioned. "Higher-proof bourbons shine in stirred cocktails where their complexity can come through," Blatner explains, "while lower-proof options are perfect for refreshing, light drinks like a whiskey sour."
Embrace creativity when crafting your cocktail
Ultimately, mixing the perfect old fashioned comes down to quality ingredients and creativity. Once you select a good high-proof bourbon, the rest is based on desired sweetness and complexity. While the relative sweetness of wheated bourbons works well in a traditional old fashioned, it may still be difficult to choose. Blatner suggests "a versatile option like Evan Williams Bottled in Bond or Four Roses Small Batch." These bourbons present many cocktails with a good balance. In addition to mash bill and spirit strength, the longer a bourbon is barrel-aged can also contribute to more developed, nuanced flavors. So, go ahead and try out different bourbons and see what appeals to your taste.
Whatever bourbon you land on, play around with the cocktail's other ingredients, too. Use sugar cubes, or sweeten your cocktail with maple syrup for a deep golden saccharine background. Try making a simple syrup infused with herbs or edible flowers like lavender. If you're using a bolder high-rye bourbon like Bulleit, flavor the drink with orange extract or rind and a cherry for a sweet complement to the bourbon's relative spiciness. Alternatively, try grapefruit and an extra dash of bitters for a heightened bite to elevate sweeter, softer wheated bourbons like Rebel. "Experimenting is a big part of cocktail making, so don't be afraid to try different options!" Blatner notes, delivering an essential reminder to have fun while mixing.