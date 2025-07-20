How To Pick The Best Bourbon For An Old Fashioned Every Single Time

A smooth old fashioned cocktail is a deliciously straightforward drink that carries an air of classiness without needing a ton of ingredients or bartending know-how. However, since it has relatively simple components, including sugar, bitters, and bourbon, its proper alchemy lies in adding the right spirit to the mix. According to Chris Blatner, certified executive bourbon steward and whiskey consultant, selecting the best bourbon for an old fashioned comes down to a balance of flavor and strength. "Start by matching the bourbon's flavor profile to the style of cocktail you're making," the spirit expert says, noting the flavor differences between high-rye and high-wheat bourbons.

Sweeter bourbons with a wheated mash (in addition to the spirit's predominately corn base), like Maker's Mark, impart sweet, oaky flavors with vanilla hints and a smooth palate, allowing for ideal balance with the cocktail's signature bitters, orange, and cherry. Blatner notes that "a wheated bourbon works well [for an old fashioned] because its softer, sweeter notes complement the drink without overpowering it."

On the other hand, Blatner also says that high-rye bourbons are better for "bold or bitter" cocktails to impart added "spice and structure." To enhance the piquant notes of cinnamon and anise in a spiced chai old fashioned, for instance, one may select a bourbon with rye in the mash bill. Additionally, the strength of your bourbon must also be taken into account in a stirred cocktail like an old fashioned. "Higher-proof bourbons shine in stirred cocktails where their complexity can come through," Blatner explains, "while lower-proof options are perfect for refreshing, light drinks like a whiskey sour."