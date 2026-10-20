Skip Boxed Brownie Mix — Use This Cake Mix For Lighter Brownies

Brownies from a boxed mix are one of those sweet treats that come out pretty much as delicious as homemade — with the right brownie mix, that is. However, if you like your brownies more cakey and light rather than fudgy, you might want to forgo the brownie mix altogether and choose another type of boxed baking mix. Specifically, reach for devil's food cake mix. Though a devil's food cake mix may only list baking instructions for cake rounds, sheet cake, or cupcakes, the ingredients — including its comparatively high ratio of leavening agents, cocoa powder, and flour — also contribute to a lighter texture than typical boxed brownie mix.

Compared to other kinds of chocolate cake, devil's food cake is known for its balance of rich taste and fluffy texture. It usually gets its deep chocolate flavor from cocoa powder. An ample amount of baking soda in the mix gives it its signature lift. Brownies made with cocoa powder (as opposed to a mixture of melted chocolate and cocoa) are typically lighter and more cake-like than denser brownie recipes or mixes, as well. Devil's food cake mix, when prepared, also usually includes a higher ratio of flour to the other ingredients, such as sugar, oil, and eggs, which helps make them lighter than denser fudgy brownies.