Skip Boxed Brownie Mix — Use This Cake Mix For Lighter Brownies
Brownies from a boxed mix are one of those sweet treats that come out pretty much as delicious as homemade — with the right brownie mix, that is. However, if you like your brownies more cakey and light rather than fudgy, you might want to forgo the brownie mix altogether and choose another type of boxed baking mix. Specifically, reach for devil's food cake mix. Though a devil's food cake mix may only list baking instructions for cake rounds, sheet cake, or cupcakes, the ingredients — including its comparatively high ratio of leavening agents, cocoa powder, and flour — also contribute to a lighter texture than typical boxed brownie mix.
Compared to other kinds of chocolate cake, devil's food cake is known for its balance of rich taste and fluffy texture. It usually gets its deep chocolate flavor from cocoa powder. An ample amount of baking soda in the mix gives it its signature lift. Brownies made with cocoa powder (as opposed to a mixture of melted chocolate and cocoa) are typically lighter and more cake-like than denser brownie recipes or mixes, as well. Devil's food cake mix, when prepared, also usually includes a higher ratio of flour to the other ingredients, such as sugar, oil, and eggs, which helps make them lighter than denser fudgy brownies.
How to make brownies with devil's food cake mix
Though you can try various ways to improve boxed brownie mix, such as adding soda or carbonated water to the mix to give brownies an extra airy texture, subbing devil's food cake mix is a relatively easy swap to make lighter brownies. Simply prepare devil's food cake mix as directed on the box and transfer the batter to the pan to bake in the oven for about 20 minutes. Just make sure not to over-mix the batter, since this can make cakey brownies tough or crumbly (since overworking promotes gluten development), rather than a light chocolatey treat.
If you want the devil's cake mix brownies light but a little bit more dense than their intended cake format, simply omit one of the eggs called for on the box, since eggs also contribute to structure and lightness in brownies and other baked goods. To make your brownies even more chocolatey, just add mini chocolate chips, or top devil's food cake mix brownies with a light layer of rich chocolate frosting. Alternatively, top your airy brownies with a scoop of ice cream. Either way, the result will be a chocolate-lover's dream.