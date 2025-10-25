What Makes Brownies Cakey Instead Of Fudgy (And Vice Versa)
You can usually tell what texture your brownies are going to have the second you take them out of the oven. If the middle is dark and still slightly sunken, the cut pieces will be gooey and rich. But if it's risen and dried out, you've got some cake on your hands. The cooking time plays a part, of course, but another reason for this textural difference is actually down to the ratio of ingredients in the batter.
More flour and less fat make for a lighter, crumbier brownie, while you'll get a denser, moister result when you switch it around. A leavening agent, like baking powder, will also lead to a fluffier texture and higher rise, which results in a more cake-like finish. Some people prefer this, but if you want something more akin to the inside of an indulgent chocolate truffle, skip the leavening agent and use more fat instead.
Butter is the typical choice, but chocolate actually contains fat too, so it's a common feature in many ultimate fudgy brownie recipes. On the other hand, cakey brownies lean on cocoa powder for their chocolate flavor. Egg yolks also contain fat, so sometimes an extra one is added for more gooeyness. Egg whites, on the other hand, will add more air, so those might be used in cakier recipes.
Tips for fudgier brownies
If you follow something like a mocha brownies recipe exactly and don't achieve the fudgy, indulgent result you were aiming for, make sure you bake with a scale rather than going by volume. If you pack a measuring cup with flour, you could end up with more than is required, leading to a cakier texture.
You also only want to stir the batter until it's just combined, as overmixing can lead to extra aeration and gluten overdevelopment. If you're aiming for cakey brownies though, mix away –- but only at the early stages, when you want to cream the butter and sugar together to create air bubbles. This step is skipped for fudgy brownies, which should instead rely on melting the butter.
Finally, watch the cooking time. Brownies will continue to cook after they're out of the oven, so take them out a few minutes early if you want them a little stickier. If you want to create a brownie that lies somewhere in the middle, adding an unsaturated fat, like vegetable oil, can help lead to some chew without weighing down the dessert too much. Brown sugar has a similar effect. But at the end of the day, there's no right way to do things. It's all about preference, and any brownie can be delicious — no matter the texture.