What Makes Brownies Cakey Instead Of Fudgy (And Vice Versa)

You can usually tell what texture your brownies are going to have the second you take them out of the oven. If the middle is dark and still slightly sunken, the cut pieces will be gooey and rich. But if it's risen and dried out, you've got some cake on your hands. The cooking time plays a part, of course, but another reason for this textural difference is actually down to the ratio of ingredients in the batter.

More flour and less fat make for a lighter, crumbier brownie, while you'll get a denser, moister result when you switch it around. A leavening agent, like baking powder, will also lead to a fluffier texture and higher rise, which results in a more cake-like finish. Some people prefer this, but if you want something more akin to the inside of an indulgent chocolate truffle, skip the leavening agent and use more fat instead.

Butter is the typical choice, but chocolate actually contains fat too, so it's a common feature in many ultimate fudgy brownie recipes. On the other hand, cakey brownies lean on cocoa powder for their chocolate flavor. Egg yolks also contain fat, so sometimes an extra one is added for more gooeyness. Egg whites, on the other hand, will add more air, so those might be used in cakier recipes.