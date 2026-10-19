Give Bland Meatloaf A Tangy Flavor By Swapping The Ketchup With A Fall Inspired Glaze

Fall is the perfect time to give meatloaf a tangy and autumnal twist. Next time you're preparing the classic dish, consider straying from the traditional glaze and opting for a seasonally-inspired one featuring apple cider. As cider season stretches from Labor Day to Thanksgiving, it's the perfect way to give meatloaf some fall flavor. Plus, it won't require stepping far outside your comfort zone — but the impact it makes should not be underestimated.

Some argue you can't make meatloaf without ketchup. Whichever recipe you follow — be it Tasting Table's recipe for an easy, classic meatloaf or your own — note that the ketchup this stick-to-your-ribs staple is traditionally slathered in need not be abandoned entirely. You can ensure a glorious outer crust with a meatloaf glaze by whipping up a mixture of brown sugar, Dijon mustard, apple cider, and, of course, ketchup. From there, feel free to get creative with your glaze ingredients.

Complementary additions include butter, tomato paste, and oregano. Think about what kind of balance you want to strike between sweet, smoky, spicy, and savory, then use your own judgment. The apple cider will provide a distinctive, fall flavor to your glaze that the other ingredients lack, while simultaneously maintaining the charming, retro feel of traditional meatloaf.