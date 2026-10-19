Give Bland Meatloaf A Tangy Flavor By Swapping The Ketchup With A Fall Inspired Glaze
Fall is the perfect time to give meatloaf a tangy and autumnal twist. Next time you're preparing the classic dish, consider straying from the traditional glaze and opting for a seasonally-inspired one featuring apple cider. As cider season stretches from Labor Day to Thanksgiving, it's the perfect way to give meatloaf some fall flavor. Plus, it won't require stepping far outside your comfort zone — but the impact it makes should not be underestimated.
Some argue you can't make meatloaf without ketchup. Whichever recipe you follow — be it Tasting Table's recipe for an easy, classic meatloaf or your own — note that the ketchup this stick-to-your-ribs staple is traditionally slathered in need not be abandoned entirely. You can ensure a glorious outer crust with a meatloaf glaze by whipping up a mixture of brown sugar, Dijon mustard, apple cider, and, of course, ketchup. From there, feel free to get creative with your glaze ingredients.
Complementary additions include butter, tomato paste, and oregano. Think about what kind of balance you want to strike between sweet, smoky, spicy, and savory, then use your own judgment. The apple cider will provide a distinctive, fall flavor to your glaze that the other ingredients lack, while simultaneously maintaining the charming, retro feel of traditional meatloaf.
Choose the best apple cider for your meatloaf glaze, and don't forget the sides
Obviously, when cooking with apple cider, you'll want to use the highest quality available. If you're able to make it yourself, make sure you follow our 10 tips for homemade apple cider to get the best results. If you're going with a pre-made option, Tasting Table's ranking of eight store-bought apple cider brands awarded the number one spot to Trader Joe's Spiced Cider, which our critic described as being "like a cozy hug in a cup." The rich, warming notes of cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and citrus this cider brings would introduce welcome complexity to your meatloaf glaze and double down on fall flavor. For a more intense taste, you could also add some apple cider vinegar.
Having tried something new with your glaze, you'll need some appropriate sides. It's difficult to imagine a meatloaf dinner being complete without a fluffy pile of buttery mashed potatoes, but if you want to keep things seasonal, further possibilities can be found in Tasting Table's run-down of 15 ways to use pumpkin spice in savory dishes, such as sprinkling it over root vegetables and using it to season mac and cheese. If you're fortunate enough to have any remaining afterwards, remember that crisped-up leftover meatloaf will make a delicious sandwich the next day.