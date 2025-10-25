How To Make A Meatloaf Glaze For The Ultimate Outer Crust
A tried-and-true homemade meatloaf recipe achieves a delicate balance of tender meat, along with sweet caramelized ketchup that coats the exterior perfectly. But for an elevated take on the comfort food classic, you can make a few small tweaks to the typical glaze. To find out the secret to a tasty meatloaf with the ultimate outer crust, we spoke to celebrity chef and founder of Mauro Provisions, Chicago-inspired condiments, Jeff Mauro, during the New York City Wine & Food Fest at The Seaport. His go-to meatloaf glaze ingredients? A simple yet flavorful combination of brown sugar, barbecue sauce, ketchup, and Dijon mustard.
Glaze is applied atop meatloaf prior to baking it to complement the moist meat made of ground beef, held together with eggs, bread crumbs, and milk, along with sautéed onions and spices. Some cooks posit that you can't make a proper meatloaf without ketchup. And while there are exceptions to the rule, we generally agree. Ketchup, both in the meatloaf base and slathered on as a glaze, works for multiple reasons. But mostly because its tangy sweetness perfectly contrasts and brightens the hearty meat. Plus, the sugar in ketchup caramelizes, creating a texturally pleasing sticky crust when baked. Mauro's go-to meatloaf glaze honors these flavor and textural elements of classic meatloaf glaze with a ketchup base, then takes them to new heights with earthy and acidic mustard, a super flavorful barbecue sauce, and extra caramelized sweetness from the brown sugar.
Get creative with your meatloaf glaze
Mauro's favorite meatloaf glaze is packed with flavor. And it's not surprising, based on his role in renowned cooking shows like "Food Network Star" (he won season 7) and his own, "Sandwich King" — not to mention the tasty jarred giardiniera and pepper relish from his brand, which launched in 2020. For a flavorful barbecue sauce in his meatloaf glaze, Mauro says he prefers a good Chicago brand (also not surprising), specifically one called Lillie's Q. With flavors ranging from honey to hot and smoky barbecue sauce, using this brand (or your favorite barbecue sauce of choice) is a great way to remix and elevate any classic meatloaf glaze easily.
In your own kitchen, it's best to get creative and take a page from Mauro's saucy meatloaf topping — but with your own twist. For instance, add some chili sauce to the mix for some spicy heat. If you don't like ketchup, don't sweat it. You can try whisking up brown sugar and mustard to achieve a familiar yet unique tangy sweetness. Alternatively, a simple spread of BBQ sauce is also great for homemade southern meatloaf, especially when the dish is served alongside mac 'n cheese. Or you can experiment with less traditional flavors that still bring tangy caramelization to baked meatloaf, such as balsamic glaze. Go ahead, think outside of the meatloaf tin and embrace culinary creativity.