Not Steak: The Hidden-Gem Dishes Texas Roadhouse Employees Highly Recommend
You might think a restaurant like Texas Roadhouse is most praised for its steaks and burgers, and while that's typically true, it's not the only menu item that keeps customers coming back. Starters such as the Cactus Blossom and other entrees like the Country Fried Chicken are just as well-loved as Texas Roadhouse's beef. Still, beyond the beef, and even beyond the chicken, employees highly recommend that customers give the chain's seafood items a chance, often praising them as unexpectedly delicious.
Among the Texas Roadhouse dishes employees always recommend, the chain's steak-grilled salmon and grilled shrimp are some of the many staff favorites. "Our salmon is FANTASTIC," said one employee on Reddit, adding that they "highly recommend [it]." This entree features a Norwegian salmon steak that's grilled until flakey and tender, then topped with Texas Roadhouse's signature lemon pepper sauce, making it one of the best Texas Roadhouse meals. On TikTok, another employee agreed, calling the flavorful Grilled Salmon "fire."
Another top seafood recommendation from employees is the chain's grilled shrimp, which comes seasoned with a garlic and lemon pepper sauce and can be added as a side to steaks and seafood entrees, or enjoyed all on its own. "Our seafood is so underrated, and it's delicious," said one employee on Reddit, affirming that their "favorite thing is probably the seafood."
Employees and customers alike praise the seafood
The chain's grilled shrimp and grilled salmon may be employee favorites, but not to be forgotten is Texas Roadhouse's Fried Catfish, featuring fresh, U.S. farm-raised catfish that's breaded in Southern cornmeal and fried until crisp. "I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish, and I'm not a fan of anything fried in corn breading, BUT our catfish is SO good," gushes another employee on Reddit, going on to mention that the restaurant's "house-made tartar is amazing." A quick scroll through various local Texas Roadhouse Facebook pages also shows dozens of employees sharing that their favorite entrees include the restaurant's seafood.
Employees aren't the only ones leaving glowing reviews for Texas Roadhouse's seafood items, though. When it comes to the grilled salmon, this Redditor said, "Love the salmon, it's always cooked so perfectly. It's my favoriteeee!" Another Reddit user praised the restaurant's grilled shrimp, saying that "The Texas Roadhouse shrimp and toast are beyond heavenly... the garlic, the lemon, all amazing flavors." In fact, we also dubbed the succulent grilled shrimp an unexpected seafood dish worth ordering at Texas Roadhouse. Much like employees, customers also don't easily forget the Fried Catfish, with one Redditor noting that "Texas Roadhouse has an amazing catfish plate." So, while you might show up expecting to order a sirloin steak, don't write off the seafood, either.