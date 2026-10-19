Not Steak: The Hidden-Gem Dishes Texas Roadhouse Employees Highly Recommend

You might think a restaurant like Texas Roadhouse is most praised for its steaks and burgers, and while that's typically true, it's not the only menu item that keeps customers coming back. Starters such as the Cactus Blossom and other entrees like the Country Fried Chicken are just as well-loved as Texas Roadhouse's beef. Still, beyond the beef, and even beyond the chicken, employees highly recommend that customers give the chain's seafood items a chance, often praising them as unexpectedly delicious.

Among the Texas Roadhouse dishes employees always recommend, the chain's steak-grilled salmon and grilled shrimp are some of the many staff favorites. "Our salmon is FANTASTIC," said one employee on Reddit, adding that they "highly recommend [it]." This entree features a Norwegian salmon steak that's grilled until flakey and tender, then topped with Texas Roadhouse's signature lemon pepper sauce, making it one of the best Texas Roadhouse meals. On TikTok, another employee agreed, calling the flavorful Grilled Salmon "fire."

Another top seafood recommendation from employees is the chain's grilled shrimp, which comes seasoned with a garlic and lemon pepper sauce and can be added as a side to steaks and seafood entrees, or enjoyed all on its own. "Our seafood is so underrated, and it's delicious," said one employee on Reddit, affirming that their "favorite thing is probably the seafood."