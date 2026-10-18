Transform Greek Yogurt And A Pound Of Ground Beef Into A Simple Stroganoff Bursting With Flavor

Beef stroganoff can be as simple as the recipe listed above, but how complex you want to make it is entirely in the hands of the cook. Making the swap for Greek yogurt it doesn't mean that things need to be basic. For example, the ground beef could be replaced with one of the better cuts for stroganoff, and all the other sauce elements can be slipped in as desired. For some, it isn't a stroganoff without mushrooms, but adding a bit of diced onion and Dijon mustard can also add a lot of depth to the dish.

For those who enjoy a bit of culinary creativity, another avenue that some home cooks like to take is turning beef stroganoff spicy. The creamy umami-rich sauce filled with beef and mushrooms turns out to be an ideal vessel for a little bit of heat, and inventive cooks have found myriad ways to work in that piquancy. At its simplest, this might mean simply adding a pinch of crushed red pepper to the pot, but something more complex like harissa paste can give stroganoff a warming kick as well. Alternatively, for a bit of heat paired with umami, try mixing spicy gochujang into beef stroganoff.

At its simplest, this take on beef stroganoff requires just beef, pasta, broth, and Greek yogurt — as well as whatever spices are on hand. It's an easy, hearty dinner that'll please the whole family. For those who prefer a bit more flair, however, it can be further customized as you like, with plenty of room to play as well.