Transform Greek Yogurt And A Pound Of Ground Beef Into A Simple Stroganoff Bursting With Flavor
Putting a warm, hearty, comforting meal on the dinner table every night is a never-ending struggle. Finding a balance between the well-trodden favorites and intriguing-but-difficult new recipes can be a real challenge. We all want to explore new culinary horizons and try new things, but it is just so much easier to stick to what you know. When it comes to beef stroganoff, there's a balance of novelty and simplicity built right into some of the modified recipes making the rounds. With little more than a package of ground beef, some dry pasta, and a container of Greek yogurt, you can whip up a delicious protein-rich dinner that the whole family will enjoy.
Classic beef stroganoff can be somewhat complex, requiring cooking both meat and mushrooms and then building a rich flour-thickened sauce around sautéed alliums, brandy, mustard, broth, and sour cream. In truth, though, many of these steps (and ingredients) can be trimmed without deviating too much from the original flavor profile. Simply cook and season the ground beef, add broth, and then cook the pasta right in that same pot. Afterward, stir in some Greek yogurt. It's an easy one-pot beef stroganoff recipe perfect for fall, and it packs plenty of protein as well. Adding in Greek yogurt keeps the stroganoff nice and creamy while significantly reducing the overall fat content and adding a few grams of protein per ounce.
Yogurt-based beef stroganoff can be as simple or as complex as you like
Beef stroganoff can be as simple as the recipe listed above, but how complex you want to make it is entirely in the hands of the cook. Making the swap for Greek yogurt it doesn't mean that things need to be basic. For example, the ground beef could be replaced with one of the better cuts for stroganoff, and all the other sauce elements can be slipped in as desired. For some, it isn't a stroganoff without mushrooms, but adding a bit of diced onion and Dijon mustard can also add a lot of depth to the dish.
For those who enjoy a bit of culinary creativity, another avenue that some home cooks like to take is turning beef stroganoff spicy. The creamy umami-rich sauce filled with beef and mushrooms turns out to be an ideal vessel for a little bit of heat, and inventive cooks have found myriad ways to work in that piquancy. At its simplest, this might mean simply adding a pinch of crushed red pepper to the pot, but something more complex like harissa paste can give stroganoff a warming kick as well. Alternatively, for a bit of heat paired with umami, try mixing spicy gochujang into beef stroganoff.
At its simplest, this take on beef stroganoff requires just beef, pasta, broth, and Greek yogurt — as well as whatever spices are on hand. It's an easy, hearty dinner that'll please the whole family. For those who prefer a bit more flair, however, it can be further customized as you like, with plenty of room to play as well.