Bye, Granite: The 2 Stylish Countertop Alternatives Shea McGee Relies On

Choosing the right countertop for your kitchen is a big decision. Yes, it is expensive, but it also impacts both the design and the functionality of the space. Just ask Shea McGee, interior designer and chief creative officer of Studio McGee. She has seen it all over the years, and marble and soapstone are two countertop materials she turns to again and again.

"Marble is timeless and a statement with its rich curves, as is soapstone with its unique texture," McGee explained to Home & Gardens. Soapstone and marble are both natural countertop materials (versus a composite countertop material like quartz). McGee wants a kitchen to be both functional and beautiful, and these two countertop materials definitely deliver. Soapstone is great for people who cook a lot due to its high heat resistance, while marble is slightly harder and generally more resistant to scratching.

McGee has marble countertops in her own kitchen, and loves them for the same reason many chefs do — as a durable prep space that stays cool to the touch, making them ideal for working with dough. "They also make the most beautiful backdrop to everything I cook," she concludes. If you're a fan of making puff pastry from scratch and are remodeling your kitchen, marble may be the right countertop material for you.