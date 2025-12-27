The Hands-Down Best Butter To Use When Making Puff Pastry From Scratch

As convenient as it might be to pick up store-bought puff pastry to put together your favorite tasty puff pastry recipes, some might enjoy making their own sheets of dough from scratch. Though this culinary endeavor isn't an easy one — chilling, kneading, and folding the dough can take several hours — with the right ingredients, you can make a pastry dough that yields buttery, flaky treats that can be carried to the table with pride. We spoke to Ann Kirk, the pastry chef at Little Dom's in Los Angeles, for chef-approved tips to make puff pastry. One of Kirk's key recommendations involves butter.

Pastry lovers know that all butter is not created equal. Professionals reach for butter with higher butterfat content to make flavorful pastry dough, particularly when setting out to make laminated recipes for puff pastry and croissants. While browsing store displays, Kirk looks for European products. Since butter is made up of water and milk solids, butter higher in overall fat content means less water, more consistent bakes, and flavor-packed recipes. Higher-fat European butter translates into more predictable, even textures of those baked goods you're looking to serve.