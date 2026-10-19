Laminate Or Real Wood: Which Is Better For Your Kitchen Cabinets?

Cabinets are often the single most expensive part of a kitchen renovation, according to experts. There's a lot at stake, not just financially but aesthetically– do you want to go traditional or modern? Bright colors or muted wood grain? Most importantly, do you want cabinets made of laminate or wood?

For a long time, the conventional wisdom was that laminate was a cheap, nearly disposable option for cabinets, and that wood was a more upscale, durable option. But recent technological advances have scrambled a lot of those assumptions. While wood is still a solid option, a high-end laminate can look as good as the most expensive wood cabinets, at only a fraction of the price. And many homeowners don't realize how much maintenance wood cabinets require, from initial careful staining, to refinishing and repainting every few years. Your local climate can also have a massive impact on the durability of your cabinets.

Tasting Table talked to Jan Rutgers, director of sales and design at Cabinet IQ about the debate over wood vs laminate cabinets. Rutgers said what he'd recommend for different looks and situations, and what can make or break a set of kitchen cabinets, regardless of material.