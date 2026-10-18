5 Changes We Would Make To Subway's Cookies

When Subway cookies are good — that is to say, soft in the middle and slightly crispy on the edges — they are really good. Unfortunately, they aren't always good. The inconsistency of Subway's cookie quality is such that it caused one Redditor to ask, "Why are getting the cookies made the right way like playing the lottery?"

As confirmed by multiple responses to that question, it comes down to there not being a strictly adhered-to standard for how long Subway cookies are baked. There is an alarm that goes off that is supposed to indicate when to remove the cookies, but it isn't always followed by the workers. "I have a coworker who takes them out about 3 minutes before. I have another one who leaves them in two minutes after," one reply read.

One of the most important tips for baking cookies is to not bake them for too long; but underbaking them isn't a good solution, either. There clearly needs to be some sort of organizational mandate that dictates that the workers must remove the cookies at the precise time, every time — whether that means someone having to specifically step off the sandwich line entirely until the cookies are done to ensure that happens, or whatever the solution might be. But this wishy-washy five-minute swing before and after the timer goes off is resulting in inconsistent quality, and that needs to change.