8 Subway Ordering Tricks Regulars Swear By

When you step up to the Subway counter, you do so with great responsibility. Get it wrong, and you'll be faced with a subpar lunch that's uneven in flavor and dry in places. Get it right, and you'll be skipping all the way back to your desk. To give you the very best chance of success, many regulars and even Subway's own workers say to always ask for the sauce to be added before the vegetables.

In theory, it's a simple request, but it does involve changing up the usual order of things. Most Subway workers start with the bread before moving on to the main event (the meat, cheese, or vegetables), toppings, then drizzling the sauce before wrapping everything up. Swapping the last two steps, however, often results in a neater, more flavorful sandwich.

Many workers won't mind if you ask them to do this. In fact, as we mentioned earlier, some even prefer it because it reduces mess, but others might be irritated with having to make the sandwich out of order — especially when it's busy. So if you don't want a disgruntled server, maybe this is a hack to save for days when the line isn't already out the door.